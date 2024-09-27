The 10 Rock + Metal Songs That Passed One Billion Spotify Streams This Summer

There are 10 rock and metal songs that passed one billion streams on Spotify this summer.

Spotify's Billions Club playlist collects all of the songs that have surpassed one billion streams on the popular music platform. At press time (Sept. 27, 2024), the playlist includes 752 songs with that exact distinction and, among them, are more than 80 rock and metal songs.

Summer officially began on June 20 and ended on Sept. 22 and, amid that three-month rage, a total of 10 rock and metal songs became members of that Billions Club playlist.

Seven of those artists reached the mark for the very first time. Meanwhile, System of a Down and Green Day notched their second entry on the playlist and Fleetwood Mac earned their third.

Already this fall, My Chemical Romance's "Teeangers" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Scar Tissue" have each eclipsed that coveted billion-stream milestone. For MCR, it's their Billions Club debut, while the Chili Peppers scored their sixth billion-streamer.

See the 10 rock and metal songs to reach one billion Spotify streams directly below.

Rock + Metal Songs That Passed One Billion Spotify Streams This Summer

System of a Down, “Toxicity” second song to reach one billion



Cage the Elephant, “Cigarette Daydreams” first song to reach one billion



Electric Light Orchestra, “Mr. Blue Sky” first song to reach one billion



Green Day, “American Idiot” second song to reach one billion



Jimmy Eat World, “The Middle” first song to reach one billion



The Animals, “House of the Rising Sun” first song to reach one billion



Led Zeppelin, “Stairway to Heaven” first song to reach one billion



The Offspring, “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid” first song to reach one billion



Fleetwood Mac, “Go Your Own Way” third song to reach one billion



KISS, “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” first song to reach one billion

