Staind enjoyed a welcome return to the concert stage in 2019 after an extended hiatus and fans will soon have a chance to enjoy a live album that was birthed out of those performances. In anticipation of that release, Staind just issued the live version of their biggest hit, "It's Been Awhile."

The song's performance, like the rest of the album, was recorded at the band's comeback show at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, in October 2019. Singer Aaron Lewis acknowledges the band's long awaited return right at the top of the song, telling the audience, "So here we are. I guess hell freezes over once in a while."

"It's Been Awhile" was a monster hit for Staind back in 2001, spending 20 weeks atop Billboard's Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. It also crossed over to hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and as the lead single was instrumental in giving Staind the first chart-topping album of their career on Break the Cycle.

Staind announced in 2012 that they were planning on taking a hiatus. After a two year break, the band returned to the concert stage sparingly in 2014 before going on hiatus again. During the time away, singer Aaron Lewis pursued a career in country music while guitarist Mike Mushok first played in Jason Newsted's self-titled band before starting up Saint Asonia with former Three Days Grace vocalist Adam Gontier. Staind played a one-off charity performance in 2017 before announcing their live return in 2019.

“These were the first grouping of shows we played together in 2019, when we were gearing up for what was to be a very busy 2020...that never happened,” says Staind frontman Aaron Lewis. “I’m glad we captured that energy here and can share it with those who couldn’t be at Foxwoods.”

The 15-track live album, titled Live: It's Been Awhile, marks the band's first new release in nine years. It's set to arrive May 7 and is currently available to pre-order at this location.

Staind, "It's Been Awhile (Live)"

Staind, Live: It's Been Awhile Artwork + Track Listing

Yap’em / Alchemy Recordings

1. Eyes Wide Open (Live)

2. Paper Jesus (Live)

3. Not Again (Live)

4. Fade (Live)

5. For You (Live)

6. Something (Live)

7. Intro (Live)

8. Crawl (Live)

9. Right Here (Live)

10. Outside (Live)

11. Paper Wings (Live)

12. So Far Away (Live)

13. Raw (Live)

14. It’s Been Awhile (Live)

15. Mudshovel (Live)