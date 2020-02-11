Staind + Disturbed Add Dates to 2020 Tour
After dipping their toes in the water with some festival appearances last year, Staind are fully back as a touring band in 2020. The band has announced a full slate of dates, including some new festival stops, that will see them teaming up with Disturbed for a summer run.
The trek, which launches July 15 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, will also feature Bad Wolves as the opening act for the run. See all of the dates listed below.
“We’re psyched to be joining our friends Disturbed as they celebrate their 20th anniversary,” says lead guitarist Mike Mushok. “Can’t wait to get back with the guys and play some shows!”
“Everyone has tried to put me in a box. He’s this. He’s that. Yes, I’m a country singer. Yes, I’m a rock singer,” says frontman Aaron Lewis. “I think the conclusion is I’m a singer/songwriter.”
The new shows come on the heels of four major May rock music festivals, with the band set to perform at Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma.
Ticketing info for the shows can be found here.
Staind 2020 Tour Dates
May 2 - Concord, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival 2020
May 9 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Rockville
May 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
May 24 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Staind With Disturbed and Bad Wolves
July 15 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest
July 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival
July 21 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ THINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 26 - Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug 1 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 2 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug 4 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 6 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 8 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 10 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug 13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug 16 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 20 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug 23 - Noblesville, Ienn. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug 26 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug 27 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept 1 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 2 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept 4 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept 5 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept 11 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
