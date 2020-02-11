Staind + Disturbed Add Dates to 2020 Tour

After dipping their toes in the water with some festival appearances last year, Staind are fully back as a touring band in 2020. The band has announced a full slate of dates, including some new festival stops, that will see them teaming up with Disturbed for a summer run.

The trek, which launches July 15 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, will also feature Bad Wolves as the opening act for the run. See all of the dates listed below.

“We’re psyched to be joining our friends Disturbed as they celebrate their 20th anniversary,” says lead guitarist Mike Mushok. “Can’t wait to get back with the guys and play some shows!”

“Everyone has tried to put me in a box. He’s this. He’s that. Yes, I’m a country singer. Yes, I’m a rock singer,” says frontman Aaron Lewis. “I think the conclusion is I’m a singer/songwriter.”

The new shows come on the heels of four major May rock music festivals, with the band set to perform at Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma.

Ticketing info for the shows can be found here.

Staind 2020 Tour Dates



May 2 - Concord, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival 2020

May 9 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Rockville

May 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 24 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Staind With Disturbed and Bad Wolves



July 15 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival

July 21 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ THINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 26 - Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug 1 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 2 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug 4 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 6 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 8 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 10 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug 16 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 20 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 23 - Noblesville, Ienn. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 26 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug 27 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept 1 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 2 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept 4 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept 5 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept 11 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre