You can add Aussie pop-punk outfit Stand Atlantic to the list of acts actively looking out for their fanbase, with singer Bonnie Fraser recently stopping a show to make sure a fallen crowd surfer was okay.

The group was playing a smaller-sized venue at Mahall's Locker Room in Lakewood, Ohio on Friday night (June 17) and as reporter Jesea Lee revealed in his recap from the show (seen below), this is not a venue where you often see crowd surfing. But, as viewed in the video below, a crowd surfer took a tumble from view, likely losing his support before dropping toward the ground.

Fraser was quick to notice the fall, having the band stop the show to check on the crowd surfer before telling the audience, "We're gonna start this shit again, but be careful. It's hot as shit in here and slippery and shit."

While crowd surfing can be a lot of fun, it also comes with some risk. We've seen quite a number of instances lately with bands focusing on the safety of their audience members, with My Chemical Romance, Tool, Slipknot, Trivium and others coming to the aid of those in a potential state of danger within their crowd.

The band is currently wrapping up a U.S. tour in support of their recently released third studio album, F.E.A.R. After dates in St. Paul, Minnesota and Lubbock, Texas this week, Stand Atlantic will head back to Australia for another leg of dates in late June and early July. Keep up with their touring here.

Stand Atlantic Stop a Show to Help a Fallen Crowd Surfer