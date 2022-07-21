8 Breakout Scene Artists as Chosen by The Gunz Show’s Mike Gunzelman
The scene is alive and thriving and one of the biggest champions of all things emo and pop punk has been Mike "Gunz" Gunzelman, host of the The Gunz Show and his new show Who Wants to Be an Emo Millionaire that finds the host putting his subjects to the test seeing how far their knowledge of the emo genre goes. While trivia focuses on what's already happened in the genre, we put Gunz to the test to see if he can predict who will be the next breakout scene artists.
Gunz gave us eight of his favorite up-and-coming acts that he feels should be on the tip of your tongue within the few next years, and he's served up some prime choices. It's all about the feeling, the energy and of course, the hooks! So see who Gunz picks as his breakout scene artists in the list below.
But before we get to that, be on the lookout for Who Wants to Be an Emo Millionaire. A trailer can be seen below and you can find episodes on The Gunz Show homepage. Plus, be sure to catch The Gunz Show via Twitch, idobi Radio, Spotify and iTunes.
Now check out the trailer and then head below to see Mike Gunz's picks for eight breakout scene artists.
Who Wants to Be an Emo Millionaire? Sizzle Reel
Stand Atlantic
Stand Atlantic's been around for a good amount of years but I feel that they are finally having their breakout moment. The new album (F.E.A.R.) is solid and with touring returning across the states and in the U.K. and Australia, the band is able to showcase just how good they can be live. Bonnie [Fraser]'s energy is great onstage and as far as that pop-punk vibe goes, Stand Atlantic are one of the best and only going to get bigger.
Featured Song: "hair out"
Heart Attack Man
I did one of Heart Attack Man's first ever interviews and have been hooked ever since. HAM has perfected being able to bring casual music fans that might not know metal or heavy music into that world. They are the perfect combination that resonates across metal and pop rock fans. The live show is just absolute madness — and he's also one of the funniest and wittiest people to follow on Twitter.
Featured Song: "Pitch Black"
Charlotte Sands
Charlotte is going to be an absolute STAR. You can see that it's already starting to happen — she's been on The Gunz Show a couple times and has just been tearing it up this year. From touring with The Maine and then releasing "Loved You A Little" with The Maine and Adam from Taking Back Sunday to an opening slot overseas with My Chemical Romance to an upcoming tour herself — I'm telling you, you will all know who Charlotte Sands is.
Featured Song: "Out of My Head" (featuring Aaron Gillespie)
Hot Milk
Saw Hot Milk a few weeks ago in Texas at the So What?! Music Festival and was just vastly impressed by how good their stage show has gotten. The energy is there, the rock is there and they are just such an entertaining and fun band to see. There's no reason to doubt that it won't continue to happen for them, and I only see them getting better.
Featured Song: "I Fell in Love With Someone That I Shouldn't Have"
Carly Cosgrove
One of the most requested up-and-coming bands on my radio show The Gunz Show - Carly Cosgrove does it all. The music immediately reminds me of early Get Up Kids and Piebald and just being at VFW Halls and having hundreds of people go wild at shows. Perfect music to listen to whether you're driving or cleaning the house or pregaming with your friends to go out. Big fan. Must listen.
Featured Song: "The Great Doheny"
Pool Kids
HOOKS. Pool Kids bring the melodies and the catchiness with some of their choruses that you won't be able to get them out of your head.
Featured Song: "Arm's Length"
Games We Play
Games We Play is going to be massive. Just a talented musician who has it all — catchy music, fun lyrics and an amazing stage presence. Seen him a couple times play live and he just gets it. He was able to captivate and bring in an audience that didn't really know him at first, but by the end were singing choruses and following him across his social media platforms. Great personality, great music and GWP is another name that by next year you will all be familiar with.
Featured Song: "I Hope You're Happy"
black polish
An important artist and voice to be heard with a great backstory as well as a perfect blend of music. Literally been obsessed with BP's music lately and have been playing it on my show a lot. Love the incorporation of just that raw, passionate music and the diverse sounds styles that are heard. No two songs sound the same by black polish. Whether you're 15 or 40, you can be a fan of it!
Featured Song: "soft killing"