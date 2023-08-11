25 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 25 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.
Angelus Apatrida, Aftermath
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Ronnie Atkins, Trinity
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Autarkh, Emergent
Genre:
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Carnal Tomb, Embalmed in Decay
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Dokken, Heaven Comes Down
Genre: hair metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Earthside, Let the Truth Speak
Genre: cinematic rock
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Elegy of Madness, XI
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Games We Play, Life's Going Great
Genre: pop-punk/indie
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
GOAT, Medicine
Genre: acid rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Hawklords, Space
Genre: space rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
No pre-order or new song available.
Impure Wilhelmina, Dead Decades (covers EP)
Genre: post-metal/hardcore
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Kings Crown, Closer to the Truth
Genre: rock 'n' roll
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Kontrust, Madworld
Genre: nu-metal/crossover/dance-pop
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Krieg, Ruiner
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
LALU, The Fish Who Wanted To Be King
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Milliseconds, So This Is How It Happens
Genre: indie rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Nytt Land, Torem
Genre: dark folk
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
October Tide, The Cancer Pledge
Genre: death/doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order TBA.
No new song available.
Rat King, Psychotic Reality
Genre: death-grind
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Reckless, Sharp Magik Steel
Genre: speed metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
The Struts, Pretty Vicious
Genre: glam rock
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Sulphur Aeon, Seven Crowns and Seven Seals
Genre: blackened death metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Third Storm, The Locust Mantra
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Throat, We Must Leave You
Genre: dark rock
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Witching, Incendium
Genre: sludge/black metal/post-metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.