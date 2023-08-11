25 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 25 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Angelus Apatrida, Aftermath

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Oct. 20

Ronnie Atkins, Trinity

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Autarkh, Emergent

Genre:

Release Date:

No new song available.

Carnal Tomb, Embalmed in Decay

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Dokken, Heaven Comes Down

Genre: hair metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Earthside, Let the Truth Speak

Genre: cinematic rock

Release Date: Nov. 17

Elegy of Madness, XI

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

No new song available.

Games We Play, Life's Going Great

Genre: pop-punk/indie

Release Date: Oct. 6

GOAT, Medicine

Genre: acid rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Hawklords, Space

Genre: space rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

No pre-order or new song available.

Impure Wilhelmina, Dead Decades (covers EP)

Genre: post-metal/hardcore

Release Date: Oct. 6

Kings Crown, Closer to the Truth

Genre: rock 'n' roll

Release Date: Oct. 13

Kontrust, Madworld

Genre: nu-metal/crossover/dance-pop

Release Date: Nov. 3

Krieg, Ruiner

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

LALU, The Fish Who Wanted To Be King

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Milliseconds, So This Is How It Happens

Genre: indie rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Nytt Land, Torem

Genre: dark folk

Release Date: Oct. 6

October Tide, The Cancer Pledge

Genre: death/doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

No new song available.

Rat King, Psychotic Reality

Genre: death-grind

Release Date: Sept. 29

Reckless, Sharp Magik Steel

Genre: speed metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

The Struts, Pretty Vicious

Genre: glam rock

Release Date: Nov. 3

Sulphur Aeon, Seven Crowns and Seven Seals

Genre: blackened death metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Third Storm, The Locust Mantra

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Throat, We Must Leave You

Genre: dark rock

Release Date: Oct. 27

Witching, Incendium

Genre: sludge/black metal/post-metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

