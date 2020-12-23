It could be a new Christmas tradition: a malcontent coffee shop worker quitting their job with an acoustic guitar ditty seemingly titled "Fuck This, I Quit" — delivered in-store, directly to their manager.

If you're a musician currently slaving away at an unfulfilling day job, have you ever wished you could grab a six-string and sneeringly serenade your boss with a song to that effect?

Around this time last year, one music-making Starbucks barista did just that, giving a satisfying dose of holiday cheer to any rocker who wishes they could tell their manager off in a song.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

The sing-songy quitter is one Anesti Danelis, and he's a Toronto-based musical comedian, actor and writer, as Vice reported at the time. After years working at a local Starbucks and toiling under an unfair manager, Danelis quit in person — and in song — after finding a new job. The store was open, and customers were there to hear the "Fuck This, I Quit" theme that started like this:

Dear manager, I've been working here for so long

I've got something that I want to tell you

So I thought I would say it in a song

Fuck this, I quit! Fuck this place, I quit!

I don't want to work for someone who treats their employees like shit

Believe it or not, the tune's lyric was more damning originally.

"The song was a little worse but I was like, 'I can't be mean, I can't be negative, let's just be an adult about it,'" Danelis told People. "It's meant to be, 'I've had enough working here, I'm gonna remove myself from a negative situation and move on.' It's about moving on and being happy, 'cause I don't want to live in the negatives anymore and I think that's what people related to."

Viewers most definitely related to it. On YouTube, the clip of the Starbucks "Fuck This, I Quit" song has racked up over 800,000 watches since it first emerged on Dec. 9, 2019. And all for a job-quitting tune that a disgruntled Starbucks employee dreamed up on their way from work one day.

"Whenever I have a situation in my mind," Danelis added, "I'll write a song about it and I just remember one day — I probably had a rough shift at work about a month ago, and I was on my bike — I just came up with a song in my mind and I thought, 'You know what? I should just sing goodbye.'"