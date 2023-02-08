Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie.

The cover, taken off NIN's debut album Pretty Hate Machine, features Wayne's vocals while the rest of the band — the surviving Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay as well as anonymous vocalist and producer Xer0 — offer their own contributions to the instrumental component.

Project: Regeneration Vol. 2 is set for a Nov. 3 release and follows 2020's first installment of the renewed studio efforts in the wake of Wayne's death, Project: Regeneration Vol. 1.

“I am so happy that the recording for Project: Regeneration Vol. 2 is finally finished, and the album is currently being mixed by our long-time producer Ulrich Wild. The only thing left is for the vinyl manufacturing to be completed,” comments Campos. “I am proud to say that between Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 and Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, we have been able to bring the fans 25 brand new Static-X songs, most of which feature Wayne Static on lead vocals. Nobody would have imagined that any of this could even be possible a few short years ago.”

Outside of the aforementioned members, no outside musicians contribute to songwriting, musical compositions or performances on the forthcoming record.

Wayne's younger sister Aimee offers, "We all miss Wayne very much and we are so proud of the way that the band has chosen to honor him through the completion of his final works. They continue to place an emphasis on his presence within their live shows and it’s been incredible to see the fans continue to connect with the band’s music and with Wayne's memory. We fully support the journey that Static-X is currently on, and we know that Wayne would be incredibly grateful for all of the hard work that Tony, Ken, Koichi, and Xer0 have done over the past few years."

“We are so grateful to Wayne’s family for giving us their blessings and trusting us to complete Wayne’s final works," add Xer0, "This has been an incredibly challenging task, to say the least, and it has all been done with an immense amount of love and respect. I am also grateful to all of the Static-X fans around the world for all of the love and support they have shown towards me."

Jay enthuses, "Due to this being a two-part album and the fans having already been treated to 13 original songs from Vol. 1, we thought it would be fun to share the NIN cover, as we announce the completion of Vol 2. ‘Terrible Lie’ is just a taste of what is to come, and we can’t wait for fans to heart the rest of this album!“

Watch the music video for "Terrible Lie" (directed by Edsel Dope, the album's executive producer) below and view the Project: Regeneration Vol. 2 artwork further down the page. Head to this location to pre-order the album.

Catch Static-X on the Rise of the Machines tour also featuring Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid at these dates. For tickets, head here.

Static-X, "Terrible Lie" (Nine Inch Nails cover)

Static-X, Project Regeneration, Vol. 2 Album Art

Rise of the Machines 2023 Tour Dates

