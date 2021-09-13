Static-X Announce Massive 2022 Tour With Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead + Twiztid

A massive nu-metal, industrial and horrorcore tour has just been announced for 2022. Static-X will headline the "Rise of the Machine" tour with support from Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid.

Fronted by the mysterious Xer0, who wears a mask sporting the likeness of late frontman Wayne Static, Static-X have experienced a second era of success thanks to Project Regeneration. The band’s 2020 comeback album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1, received high praise from fans and critics and broke the Top 50 of the Billboard 200.

“We are so excited to finally get back out on the road,” raves Static-X. “We plan to play most of the songs off of both Machine and Wisconsin Death Trip, as well a number of nice surprises that are being incorporated into the set list. It is going to be awesome to have Fear Factory, Dope and Mushroomhead back out on the road with us to share in all of this nostalgic insanity. All in all, this package is going to be one for the ages and we can’t wait to get out there and celebrate 20 years of our Machine record, while we continue to remember all of the good times that we had with Wayne and to share it live and loud with all of our fans night after night.”

“I’m beyond excited to finally turn the Fear Factory machine back on and start crushing stages alongside our longtime friends in Static X,” adds Dino Cazares of Fear Factory.

“We are honored to be part of this tour. Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope toured together back in 1999. It was the first time that we all met, and it laid the foundation for all of the tours that Dope and Static have done together. I can’t wait to get back out there and get crazy with all the fans!” exclaims Edsel Dope.

The North American tour begins Feb. 21 in Portland, Ore. and will loop Canada and the United States before finishing up April 3 in San Francisco, Calif. See the full list of tour dates below.

The 20th anniversary release of Machine is scheduled for February 18. The re-release features newly remastered audio by Ulrich Wild and features all 12 tracks from the original release, as well as three new bonus tracks: “Wisconsin Death Trip (Live 2019 Regeneration featuring Wayne Static),” “Sweat of the Bud (Live 2019 Xer0)” and “I'm With Stupid (Live 2019 Regeneration featuring Wayne Static).” Click here to pre-order the 20th anniversary edition.

Static-X

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2022

Feb. 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

Feb. 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox^

Feb. 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater^

Feb. 24 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory^

Feb. 25 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert Hall

Feb. 26 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse^

Feb. 27 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren*

March 02 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater*^

March 03 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Whiskey Nights*^

March 04 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*

March 05 – San Antonio, Texas 2 The Aztec Theater*

March 06 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues*

March 08 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater*

March 09 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live*^

March 10 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground*

March 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage*

March 12 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live*

March 13 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza*

March 15 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona*^

March 16 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix*^

March 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall*

March 18 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde*

March 19 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave*^

March 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection*

March 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues #

March 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ T.L.A.#

March 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian#

March 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts#

March 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues#

March 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore#

March 28 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater#

March 29 – Denver, Colo. @ The Summit#

March 31 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues#

April 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues#

April 02 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater#

April 03 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore#

* Featuring Special Guest Mushroomhead

# Featuring Special Guest Twiztid

