WATCH: Stephen Wilson Jr. Performs National Anthem at 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

The 2025 NFL Draft officially kicked off on Thursday (April 24) in Green Bay, Wis., and to help set the stage for the next few days, the National Football League invited Stephen Wilson Jr. to perform the National Anthem.

Earlier this year, Wilson was included in Loudwire's list of 25 Rock + Metal Bands You Might Not Know, But Will in 2025 and there's no question for the expected 250,000 people in attendance at the draft — and many, many more watching at home — his name will be remembered for a long time.

Wearing a simple black coat and bolo tie and respectfully missing his signature Our Lady of Guadalupe hat, Wilson delivered an unforgettable rendition of the anthem outside of Lambeau Field.

Wilson has become known for his unique style of music and that was on full display at the NFL Draft as he plucked his nylon-string guitar with a pick and sang with a near croon. He's been very open about his style and how it's been inspired by one of his heroes, Willie Nelson.

"I'm just kind of copying him," he once told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong. "Since the day [I saw him] at the Ryman, I just took as many notes as I could."

Reactions to Stephen Wilson Jr.'s National Anthem

Stephen Wilson Jr. Draws Inspiration From Seattle

This seems to be Wilson's first time performing the National Anthem, though he is no stranger to performing covers. His version of "Stand By Me" had a viral moment near the end of 2024 and throughout his tour this year, he's been playing Nirvana's "Something In the Way."

In that same conversation with Loudwire Nights, Wilson paid respect to bands like Nirvana for inspiring him.

"I really wanted to figure out how to write songs the way Nashville songwriters do," he said, "but I also wanted to incorporate the abstract nature that Seattle brought to the songwriting craft, like Kurt [Cobain], he loved to write in vignettes. You just kind of see these little snapshots."

Watch Stephen Wilson Jr. Perform the National Anthem at the 2025 NFL Draft

Listen to Loudwire Nights' Interview With Stephen Wilson Jr.