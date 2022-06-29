It's been brought up before, including here in our look-alikes gallery (seen below), but Alice Cooper has a celebrity doppelganger in film and TV actor Steve Carell. And during an appearance on The Tonight Show to promote Minions: The Rise of Gru, the actor told host Jimmy Fallon about the time that he came face to face with Cooper.

Within the course of their chat, Fallon shared a side-by-side photo of Carell with Cooper, noting the striking resemblance, to which the actor stated, "Yeah, I see it."

When asked by Fallon if he'd ever met Cooper, the actor recalled, "I met Alice Cooper. I waited on him when I was working in Chicago, when I was waiting tables. I was working at a restaurant and he came in and yeah, he was Alice Cooper. He couldn't have been nicer. Sweetest guy."

Fallon countered, "The thing about Alice Cooper, and I've met him once before and he could be whatever. He could be like a rock guy who's like, 'Whatever man.' But he is the nicest human. I was like, 'Oh my god. I love Alice Cooper.' I just wanted to hang out with the guy."

"He walks into a room and he's unmistakably Alice Cooper," added Carell, then sharing a story of Steven Tyler sightings in Boston. But discussion of Cooper's pleasant behavior came back around, with Carell commenting on a reason he feels Cooper seemed so at ease with his celebrity. "I think if you're Alice Cooper, you have to own being Alice Cooper," said the actor.

After the discussion on The Tonight Show, word made it back to Cooper, who tweeted out earlier this morning, "Hmmm ... what do you think?"

Steve Carell Speaks With The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon About Waiting on Alice Cooper

