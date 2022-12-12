Son of Toto’s Steve Lukather Marries Daughter of Journey’s Jonathan Cain

Earlier this month, the son of Toto guitarist Steve Lukather married the daughter of Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain, the rock progeny coming together in holy matrimony.

After four years of dating, Trevor "Trev" Lukather married Madison Cain at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, per a People exclusive. The celebrity magazine published photos from the wedding, including family shots of the iconic '80s rock musicians with their newlywed children.

Trevor and Madison both work in music themselves, as People reported. Trevor is a singer-songwriter and producer; Madison is a singer, fashion model and real estate agent.

Lukather told the mag, "As a father, you have hopes and dreams for your kids. The top of that list is hoping your son or daughter finds the perfect partner to share life with. Madison has far surpassed what I dreamt for my son Trev. She is not only so beautiful on the outside, she is even more beautiful on the inside. I adore her and welcome her and her family to ours. This is a very exciting day."

Cain remarked, "In a world where it seems young couples hesitate to make a commitment to each other, I am pleased as a father [that] my daughter Madison and Trev have decided to share vows and secure a covenant of love to each other in marriage. May their example lead others the same way."

Trevor said, "I used to feel marriage was out of the cards for me. My parents divorced when I was 3, so I don't have any memories of them being together. [But] when you know, you know. Madison has made me the best version of myself. She is my rock in life." (Steve has two kids with his first wife, Marie Currie. The two divorced in the early '90s.)

Madison added, "It's the kind of love that I dreamed about as a little girl, and words can't describe the gratitude I feel to have found him and to be his wife."

Toto, at it since 1977, released the live album With a Little Help from My Friends last year. Their latest studio LP, Old Is New, came out in 2018. Journey, who formed in 1973, released the album Freedom this year. Cain is currently in litigation with Journey's Neal Schon over finances. Journey and Toto will tour together in 2023.

See Trevor and Madison's wedding photos here.