In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Nov. 15, 2017:

- Ozzy Osbourne has inked a deal with Metal Casino to be a brand ambassador for the online casino. Osbourne was so impressed with the newly launched company that he became part owner as well. To learn more about Metal Casino, click here.

- Black Sabbath ended their touring career earlier this year, and in a new interview bassist Geezer Butler says he's been "enjoying the retirement." He tells Billboard, "I'm not in a hurry to do anything ... We've recently moved house this year and I'm going to be building my home studio, but it's taken me ages. Next year I'll see if I can get back into music."

- King 810 have lined up a special hometown show in which the band will play the rare "unplugged" set. A string quartet will join the group at their Dec. 17 show at Totem Books in Flint, Mich. The group will also play a full band show Dec. 15 at Detroit's El Club. Get ticketing info here.

- According to a new tweet, Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley recently spent his birthday in the hospital being treated for a broken foot.

- The Geoff Tate-led Operation: Mindcrime have just released a new lyric video for their song "Under Control" from the upcoming album The New Reality. Take a listen and watch the clip here and look for The New Reality arriving Dec. 1.