Stone Temple Pilots Join 2018 Welcome to Rockville, Plus News on Hellfest 2018, Ozzy Osbourne + More
In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Nov. 15, 2017:
- Stone Temple Pilots, with new singer Jeff Gutt in tow, have joined the lineup for the 2017 Welcome to Rockville festival. The band will be playing on the Saturday, April 28 bill, which finds Avenged Sevenfold in the headline spot. Head to the Welcome to Rockville website for ticketing and full lineup information.
- Speaking of festivals, organizers for France's Hellfest appear to be revealing acts in stages. After recently announcing Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Nightwish, Megadeth and Hollywood Vampires, they just revealed Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit, Marilyn Manson and Stone Sour will be playing the festival, which runs June 22-24 in Clisson, France. For more details, click here.
- Ozzy Osbourne has inked a deal with Metal Casino to be a brand ambassador for the online casino. Osbourne was so impressed with the newly launched company that he became part owner as well. To learn more about Metal Casino, click here.
- Black Sabbath ended their touring career earlier this year, and in a new interview bassist Geezer Butler says he's been "enjoying the retirement." He tells Billboard, "I'm not in a hurry to do anything ... We've recently moved house this year and I'm going to be building my home studio, but it's taken me ages. Next year I'll see if I can get back into music."
- King 810 have lined up a special hometown show in which the band will play the rare "unplugged" set. A string quartet will join the group at their Dec. 17 show at Totem Books in Flint, Mich. The group will also play a full band show Dec. 15 at Detroit's El Club. Get ticketing info here.
- According to a new tweet, Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley recently spent his birthday in the hospital being treated for a broken foot.
- The Geoff Tate-led Operation: Mindcrime have just released a new lyric video for their song "Under Control" from the upcoming album The New Reality. Take a listen and watch the clip here and look for The New Reality arriving Dec. 1.
