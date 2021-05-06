You Can Now Stream Dave Grohl’s New Show About Rock Star Moms

From Cradle to Stage, the six-part series on rock stars' moms, directed by Dave Grohl, has finally made its debut on streaming platform Paramount+.

The series is an adaptation of From Cradle to Stage: Stories From the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, the 2017 book by Virginia Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend Dave Grohl.

While the book featured numerous interviews with the mothers of an array of premiere musicians, the episodic series aims to narrow the focus a bit more. Each episode is dedicated to one musician in particular and features interviews with the artist and their mother, looking back on childhood days and aspirations of becoming a superstar.

Mothers answer honest questions about how they felt when they learned their child wanted to pursue their dreams of being a professional musician and what they did in order to be able to support those dreams.

"The relationship between a mother and a musician, it's everything," says Grohl at the top of the From Cradle to Stage trailer seen toward the bottom of the page.

The episodes will be released as seen directly below. Sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ here to begin watching.

From Cradle to Stage Episode Release Guide

May 06: Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds

May 13: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

May 20: Miranda Lambert and Bev Lambert

May 27: Brandi Carlile and Teresa Carlile

June 03: Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello

June 10: Geddy Lee (Rush) and Mary Weinrib

From Cradle to Stage Official Trailer