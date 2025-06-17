Study Reveals Which Rock + Metal Acts Most Often Help You ‘Max Out’ Your Workouts

Which rock and metal acts turn up on rock and metal workout playlists the most while helping you to max out your workouts? A new study from Levity has analyzed more than 185,000 songs from Spotify workout playlists and also surveyed over 1,000 Americans about their fitness music habits to find the answers.

What Do People Listen to When They Work Out?

It's a pretty broad variety of tastes when it comes to workout music. The Levity study has revealed the Top 5 favorite to artists to listen to when working out and a metal and rock band have both made the cut. Metallica comes in at No. 2, while Red Hot Chili Peppers placed fourth on the list. The others in the Top 5 were Kendrick Lamar at No. 1, Taylor Swift and No. 3 and Beyonce at No. 5.

In other artist related findings, the Levity study found that the rock acts that most frequently appear on Spotify workout playlists are AC/DC, followed by Skillet and Red Hot Chili Peppers. In the metal genre, unsurprisingly Metallica tops the list, while Deftones and Papa Roach were second and third for appearing on Spotify workout playlists.

most popular artists on spotify workout playlists Levity Study loading...

How Do Rock and Metal Stack Up Against Other Genres in Workout Habits?

In examining how music impacts workouts, the Levity study concluded that 62 percent of those surveyed felt it increased their motivation. Of those surveyed, 60 percent also felt that it reduced boredom during their workouts. The survey also noted 45 percent stating that improved focus while 34 percent noted that it helped push them through tough moments.

Speaking of pushing through tough moments, metal was deemed the top genre of music to listen to while "maxing out" your lifting. Metal ranked ahead of Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B, EDM/Electronic music and Rock in that category of research. It was also determined that Metal and EDM/electronic listeners tend to work out the longest, averaging 49 and 46 minutes per session, respectively.

But while Metal was great for helping push listeners through their workouts, it proved to be a less popular genre among those choosing it to work out. Only 15 percent selected it as a Top Genre for working out. However, Rock fared well as the second most popular genre behind Pop. Of those surveyed, 43 percent picked Rock as their top genre of choice. Likewise, Rock was chosen as the most motivating music genre to work out to with 47 percent of those surveyed picking the genre.

workout habits by genre Levity Study loading...

What's on your workout playlist and what helps push you through the toughest challenges? Let us know in the comments.

The full Team Levity Study on music and workout habits is currently available.