Sublime Biopic Finds Director, Screenwriter + Studio Home

Sublime's promising career may have been cut short by the death of singer Bradley Nowell, but their music has lived on and now their story will be told in film form. Sony's 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, Dave Kaplan and Pater Paterno are developing a film about the iconic ska-punk band.

Some of the particulars are starting to come together with Francis Lawrence now on board to direct the film. The Australian director is best known for helming films in The Hunger Games series, while also taking on such films as Red Sparrow and Water for Elephants. Lawrence got his start in the music world directing videos for Bad Religion, Fastball, Third Eye Blind, Aerosmith, Green Day, P.O.D. Garbage, Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Michelle Branch, Incubus, Goo Goo Dolls, Audioslave and others.

Four-time Emmy nominee Chris Mundy, best known for his work on Ozark, as well as the TV series Bloodline, Hell on Wheels and Criminal Minds, is writing the script for the Sublime biopic. Sublime band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, as well as Troy and Jakob Nowell on behalf of Bradley Nowell's estate and Surfdog/DKM's Scott Stein will serve as executive producers.

“Wow – we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story. We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen,” said Sublime’s Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, along with Bradley’s widow Troy Nowell and son Jake Nowell. “We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

Sublime arrived on the scene in 1992 with their 40oz. to Freedom album, making inroads at alt-rock radio with "Smoke Two Joints," "Badfish" and "Date Rape." The more experimental album Robbin' the Hood followed in 1994, but their biggest success would come just shortly after the death of Nowell in 1996. The self-titled Sublime album yielded the hit single "What I Got," along with "Santeria," "Wrong Way," "Doin' Time," "Caress Me Down" and "April 29, 1992 (Miami)." The album has been certified six times platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA.

“We’re thrilled Sublime's insanely cool and important story will finally be told,” said manager Dave Kaplan. “They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day. Peter Paterno and I spent the last six years searching for the right partners and we are pinching ourselves with this 'Dream Team' of Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva at 3000 Pictures, Francis Lawrence, Chris Mundy and the Chernin folks and can’t wait to see this film get made.”

A release date has not been revealed and other elements concerning the film are still coming together, but getting the director, writer and studio secured is the first step to Sublime's story eventually coming to the big screen. Stay tuned for more info as it becomes available.