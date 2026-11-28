Suicide Silence guitarist Chris Garza has officially exited the band after 24 years in the group. His departure came abruptly, as the band was in the midst of a tour when the announcement was made with a show still scheduled for this evening (Nov. 28) in Cleveland. The group has not yet commented on Garza's departure.

The co-founding guitarist, who previously took a hiatus from the band before returning for the new Graceless album, has also hosted a successful podcast in recent years. He explained his reasons for leaving in a statement and had even hinted recently in another interview that his remaining time may have been limited.

What Chris Garza Said About His Exit From Suicide Silence

Chris Garza confirmed his departure from the group in a posting on his Instagram account. It reads as follows:

Hey everybody. I am no longer in Suicide Silence. I’ve been wanting to quit for some time now. More specifically, when I told the guys about taking a hiatus. I originally wanted to quit then. It’s been a gut feeling for years. I came back from my hiatus way sooner than I wanted to. I actually quit first but then remained optimistic & decided to stay. Those decisions would cost me. Before the tour started I knew this was going to be my last with the band & Los Angeles would be my last show ever. So I thought. My Mom passed away on November 7th. The second day of tour. I flew home for the funeral & the service was on November 25th. My Mom’s birthday. She would have been 84. Mom is gone. During my flight back to rejoin the tour I felt what I was doing was wrong. When I arrived to the show I knew I fucked up. Throughout the years I have grown apart from the members of the band. I’ve now found myself stepping back from relationships & environments that do not align me & where I am in life. Simply put, the podcast has completely changed who I am. I’m sober, in a healthy relationship at home. I truly wish the guys well but my relationship with my future wife comes first. I no longer associate myself with Suicide Silence. I’m currently in a hotel waiting for my flight back home. The bands on the tour are awesome & you should still see the shows. I need some time to grieve but the podcast will be back. Tonight in Pittsburgh was my last show. The book closes with a sad ending. The next begins. I appreciate you reading. Forever love, -Garza

What Chris Garza Recently Said About His Time With Suicide Silence

Chris Garza was recently a guest on the Wired With Mike Z show for KNAC-FM and while speaking about the band's new album, Graceless, there were a few moments that seemed to indicate some reservation about his return and doubt about his musical future.

At one point in the discussion, Garza spoke about returning to the band amidst new album sessions and confessed, "I came back to the band sooner than I wanted, so it was kind of a blur."

Later in the interview, he went on to add, "I’m 40, about to be 41 and I’m older and I think I have one more record in me. I know there could be more, but I’ll be real … By 50, I’ll probably have money, but I still have the hunger so I think we still have one more … It’s funny, cause I feel like I’m promoting the next record before this one came out.”

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Garza's exit announcement comes just shy of a year from when the guitarist took a hiatus from the band. Back in December 2025, he addressed his absence from several shows noting, "Sui has been on my brain every day since 2002 with no break. Everything is fine. I just need to press the reset button so I can make the right decisions in the near future. As the Terminator said. I'll be back."

Chris Garza Guests on KNAC's Wired With Mike Z

Suicide Silence in 2026

Garza's exit during a busy time for the band. The group just released their new album, Graceless, on Nov. 20. They had also just started a tour with Emmure, AngelMaker and Synestia that is set to run through the aforementioned Dec. 13 finale in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the tour, fellow guitarist Mark Heylmun had announced he was sitting out the tour to "put my sobriety and my mental health first." Jordan Lockrey had been handling Heylmun's parts during recent shows. At press time, the band has not addressed Garza's exit or commented on the remaining tour dates.

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