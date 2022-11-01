Suicide Silence Share Heartfelt Tribute on 10th Anniversary of Mitch Lucker’s Death

Time may pass, but the strength of the bond does not fade. Today (Nov. 1) marks the 10 year anniversary of the death of Suicide Silence vocalist Mitch Lucker, and his bandmates have marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media posting.

Lucker died after receiving severe injuries from a motorcycle crash in Huntington Beach, California on Nov. 1, 2012. He was pronounced dead by the Orange County Coroner's Office at 6:17AM PT. He was 28.

In their posting, the band wrote, "It’s been 10 years. Today we want to celebrate Mitch. He was a bigger than life guy. A loving father, brother & husband. Thank you all for keeping Mitch & his legacy alive everyday by listening to the music that he left us. We miss you brother. -Suicide Silence." They also shared a pair of photos from the musician performing live.

After Lucker perished, the band staged a memorial tribute concert on Dec. 21 of that year titled "Ending Is the Beginning: Mitch Lucker Memorial." Members of Hellyeah, All Shall Perish, As I Lay Dying, Asking Alexandria, Whitechapel and plenty more took part in the memorial show. Eddie Hermida, who was the vocalist for All Shall Perish at the time, eventually stepped in to front Suicide Silence on a permanent basis following Lucker's death.

Lucker and his Suicide Silence bandmates made their album debut with 2007's The Cleansing. The singer also fronted the band for their 2009 effort No Time to Bleed and 2011's The Black Crown.

On the 10th anniversary of Lucker's death, revisit some of his past work with the band below.

Suicide Silence, "Wake Up"

Suicide Silence, "Disengage"