Sully Erna – 2013 Must-See Rock Concerts

Who: Sully Erna

What: 2013 East Coast Tour

When: March 22 - April 13 (see dates below)

Why: Godsmack have already revealed that they are taking 2013 off, which leaves Erna with plenty of time on his hands. The singer has made it clear he's very fond of his 'Avalon' album and the handful of East Coast shows will give him a chance to explore the disc, as well as some of his other Godsmack favorites in the solo setting.

Tickets: Purchase Here







Sully Erna 2013 East Cost Tour:

3/22 — Atlantic City, N.J. — House of Blues

3/23 — Huntington, N.Y. — The Paramount

3/24 — Uncasville, Ct. — Mohegan Sun

4/5 — Hampton Beach, N.H. — Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

4/6 — Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino

4/13 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Niagara Casino and Hotel