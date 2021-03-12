Former Pop Star Skye Sweetnam Has a Metal Band Now

Former Canadian pop star Skye Sweetnam, who opened for Britney Spears in 2004, has spent the last few years fronting the alt-metal band Sumo Cyco. With two independent releases under their collective studded belts, they're set to release Initiation later this year and have just released a music video for the empowering "No Surrender."

Sweetnam released two albums as a pop artist — Noise from the Basement in 2004 and Sound Soldier in 2007 — before making her transition into the world of heavy music as the frontwoman for Sumo Cyco, who first formed in 2011.

"No Surrender" still bears some familiar hallmarks of pop, not that rock as a whole has been a stranger to these elements over the last handful of years in particular. Sticky sweet, catchy and still heavy, the song offers plenty of variety.

"'No Surrender' is about the struggle to be your authentic self, living your truth and battling inner demons," said Sweetnam. "The music video depicts four characterized versions of myself representing different sides of my personality and how I see myself. They’re lurking in the darkness over my shoulder, always questioning each other’s decisions.

She continued, "The song is written from the perspective of the voice or voices in my head. Telling me to run one moment and another to hold my ground and another to fight back. In between some epic rocking out with the band, I wanted the viewers to visualize the colorful juxtaposition that goes on in my mind."

Watch the video for "No Surrender" further down the page and view the album artwork and track listing for Initiation below as well.

Initiation will be released May 7 through Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Sumo Cyco, "No Surrender" Lyrics

No Surrender, No Surrender…

Hold up, don’t look over your shoulder, just keep your composure

Not any sudden movements now

Hold up, don’t show your emotion, don’t start a co-motion

They sense you’re tense, relax somehow

Chain reaction is getting traction, waiting with bated breath for the word from the faction

Will you jump into action? Are you over reacting?

Hold up, assess the situation

High threat of predation rather face the fear than back down. Run! They said to hide, don’t open your eyes

Don’t wake the monster!

I’m not the quiet kind, I live with No Surrender!

Run! Run for your life

Now you decide are you a contender?

I won’t apologize, in my mind there’s no surrender! No Surrender, No Surrender.. Hold up, panic and it’s over, hysteria the joker, laughing like an old rerun

Hold up, just live in the moment, doors are still wide open, time is up so just chose one

So what you gonna do? Anxiety will induce, What’s it all for?

Survive the war and the trauma leaves you strangled.

Hold up switch up your perception,

Distorted reflection, nothing that you can’t overcome. Run! They said to hide, don’t open your eyes

Don’t wake the monster!

I’m not the quiet kind, I live with No Surrender!

Run! Run for your life

Now you decide are you a contender?

I won’t apologize, in my mind there’s no surrender! No surrender! No Surrender now! I’m a push back, ransack, it’s a hijack!

No surrender! No Surrender now! I’m a push back, ransack, it’s a hijack!

No surrender! No Surrender now! I’m a push back, ransack, it’s a hijack!

No surrender! No Surrender now! I’m a push back, ransack, it’s a hijack! No Surrender… Run! They said to hide, don’t open your eyes

Don’t wake the monster!

I’m not the quiet kind, I live with No Surrender!

Run! Run for your life

Now you decide are you a contender?

I won’t apologize, in my mind there’s no surrender!

Sumo Cyco, "No Surrender" Music Video

Sumo Cyco, Initiation Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Love You Wrong"

02. "Bystander"

03. "Vertigo"

04. "Bad News"

05. "No Surrender"

06. "M.I.A."

07. "Cyclone"

08. "Run with the Giants"

09. "Overdrive"

10. "Power & Control"

11. "This Dance Is Doomed"

12. "Awakened"