On Thursday, the NFL revealed the pregame performers for February's Super Bowl LVIII, and some rock music fans have started voicing their displeasure with the artist lineup.

While the hip-hop star Usher was already locked in for the Super Bowl halftime show this year, we've now learned that the country legend Reba McEntire will sing the U.S. national anthem to open the big game, bolstered by further pregame performances from Post Malone and Andra Day.

At this point, pushback from disaffected rock fans is an anticipated reaction each time a non-rock Super Bowl halftime or pregame performer is announced. And it appears this time is no different. For those wondering, Super Bowl LVIII happens on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Responding to the NFL's announcement on X (formerly Twitter), one irked commenter remarked, "Why they don't give the rock genre any love." Another put it even blunter, saying, "Make it a show football fans like, here's the 3 they should have chosen: Metallica, Iron Maiden, Poison."

Yet another responder asked, "Where is Metallica?" And still another, perhaps more confounded commenter added, "Reform King Crimson, America needs God and Prog Rock."

Reba at the Super Bowl

Not everyone's mad at the pregame lineup announced the NFL and assembled by the league's Super Bowl entertainment producer, Roc Nation. Naturally, Reba fans are fully onboard.

The country star "is the perfect choice!" one said. Reba "will be the best thing to ever happen at superbowl," another offered. Still another said, "This will be the best pre-game show ever. Haters must go away, if they don't love it."

Several commenters also pined for last year's Super Bowl anthem singer, the country artist Chris Stapleton, to return. "No offense but Chris Stapleton should be doing the national anthem every year for the rest of our lives," one remarked.

Reba's National Anthem

The Super Bowl pregame national anthem performance will be somewhat of a homecoming for Reba McEntire, as the entertainer first started her journey to fame by singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

See more reactions to the NFL's post below.

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Lineup