Nu-metal act Dirty Machine rounded up a Taylor Swift impersonator and founding Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose for their new Super Bowl-inspired rock anthem, "Ego Killer." Rose plays drums on the track and also produced it for his label, while the Tay-Tay lookalike appears in the music video for the song.

The band hopes it will propel their favored Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday for Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Dirty Machine are based in Kansas City, and their vocalist David Leach told Fox Sports that he envisioned a situation where the team and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after facing past criticism for some shaky performances, would come back for another Super Bowl win.

"I could see it then," Leach said, "the team was going to come back, prove everyone wrong, and you were going to have Taylor Swift doing her thing and rocking up at the Super Bowl."

The rocker added, "The Chiefs are the villains now. Everyone is against us. We are in our Darth Vader stage — they hate us. Having Taylor Swift involved and be part of this great story just makes the haters even angrier. Our song 'Ego Killer' — that's us talking to the football world and all the doubters."

The involvement of the Taylor Swift impersonator highlights the reigning pop superstar's ongoing impact on NFL viewership in light of her romantic relationship with star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The impersonator in the Dirty Machine music video, Los Angeles actress Allie Moss, says she's been fielding even more offers now thanks to the Tay-football tie-in.

"It kind of doubles the fun, bringing together sports fans and music fans," Moss told Fox Sports. "The Super Bowl is going to feel different this year and this makes it more interesting for a lot of people."

Look for Dirty Machine to continue their quest to revive nu-metal. "We just signed to Morgan Rose's label Imagen Records," Dirty Machine told me this week. "'Ego Killer' [is] a diss track. … We have the #1 T Swift impersonator in the world in the video. Morgan also plays drums on this. This song could single handily [sic] bring back fun Nu-Metal."

Tune into Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday (Feb. 11) live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. We're sure Dirty Machine will be watching, as well — not to mention Taylor Swift.

Dirty Machine, "Ego Killer" (Music Video)