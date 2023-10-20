Post Malone Plays Chilling Cover of Alice In Chains’ ‘Them Bones’

Post Malone's rock roots run deep, and he's demonstrated his appreciation for heavy music a lot over the last few years. Recently, he played a chilling cover of Alice In Chains' "Them Bones" on the Howard Stern Show, and it's reminiscent of the band's 1996 MTV Unplugged performance.

The musician appeared on the Howard Stern Show to celebrate the release of his album Austin, which came out in July and features him playing the guitar on every song. At one point during the show, he played an acoustic version of the opening track on Alice In Chains' 1992 album Dirt, and his rendition included the eerie harmonies and all.

Someone uploaded the audio on Reddit, so you can check it out below.

Post has expressed his admiration for fellow Seattle rockers Nirvana in the past, particularly late frontman Kurt Cobain, and even performed a livestream tribute solely of Nirvana covers in 2020. However, it's undeniable that more of the general public are familiar with Nirvana songs than Alice In Chains, so this cover was a bit more bold of a move in terms of it resonating with his own fanbase.

Alice In Chains fans, on the other hand, seem to really enjoy the cover, based on their comments on the Reddit thread.

"As a 42 year old, this really touches my inner soul as someone whose favorite band was Alice in Chains, so much so that I named my son Layne after their vocalist. Well done!" one person wrote, with several others adding that they named their children after late Alice frontman Layne Staley too.

"Wow. Dude this is so awesome to hear him do this. He just kills it," another person commented. "One of my favorite songs of all time. I've always had mad respect for Post Malone but I think this just made me officially into a fan."

Now we just need Post to do a collaboration with Jerry Cantrell.