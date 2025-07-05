All Supergroups at Ozzy + Black Sabbath Farewell Show – Who’s in Them + What They Played

Here are all the supergroups at the Ozzy Osbourne + Black Sabbath farewell show, who's in them and what they played.

The massive "Back to the Beginning" concert is happening today (July 5) at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. It marks Osbourne and Black Sabbath's last-ever performance, and there's a star-studded lineup of artists playing to send them off.

Among the bands performing are a plethora of individual musicians joining together for supergroup performances. We're updating this post live as the performances happen so you can see which artists are playing which songs.

Each supergroup is listed below, as well as which song they played and who took part in it. The covers of Osbourne songs are noted, and the rest are covers of Black Sabbath songs.

Supergroup 1 - 'The Ultimate Sin' (Osbourne Cover)

Lzzy Hale

Jake E. Lee

Mike Bordin

David Ellefson

Adam Wakeman

Nuno Bettencourt

Supergroup 2 - 'Shot in the Dark' (Osbourne Cover)

David Draiman

Jake E. Lee

David Ellefson

Mike Bordin

Adam Wakeman

Supergroup 3 - 'Sweet Leaf'

David Draiman

Scott Ian

Nuno Bettencourt

David Ellefson

Mike Bordin

Supergroup 4 - 'Believer' (Osbourne Cover)

Whitfield Crane

Frank Bello

II (Sleep Token)

Nuno Betterncourt

Scott Ian

Adam Wakeman

Supergroup 5 - 'Changes'

Yungblud

Nuno Bettencourt

II (Sleep Token)

Frank Bello

Adam Wakeman

Supergroup 6 - 'Mr. Crowley' (Osbourne Cover - Pre-Recorded)

Jack Black

Revel Ian

Roman Morello

Supergroup 7 - 'Symptom of the Universe' Drum Off

Nuno Bettencourt

Rudy Sarzo

Travis Barker

Chad Smith

Danny Carey

Supergroup 7 - 'Breaking the Law' (Judas Priest cover)

Billy Corgan

Tom Morello

KK Downing

Adam Jones

Rudy Sarzo

Danny Carey

Supergroup 8 - 'Snowblind'

Billy Corgan

Tom Morello

KK Downing

Adam Jones

Adam Wakerman

Rudy Sarzo

Danny Carey

Supergroup 9 - 'Flying High Again' (Osbourne Cover)

Sammy Hagar

Nuno Bettencourt

Adam Wakerman

Rudy Sarzo

Danny Carey

Supergroup 10 - 'Rock Candy' (Montrose Cover)

Sammy Hagar

Nuno Bettencourt

Adam Wakerman

Rudy Sarzo

Travis Barker

Supergroup 11 - 'Bark at the Moon' (Osbourne Cover)

Papa V Perpetua

Vernon Reid

Nuno Bettencourt

Adam Wakeman

Rudy Sarzo

Travis Barker

Supergroup 12 - 'Train Kept A Rollin'' (Aerosmith)

Steven Tyler

Ron Wood

Nuno Bettencourt

Tom Morello

Andrew Watt

Rudy Sarzo

Travis Barker

Supergroup 13 - 'Walk This Way / Whole Lotta Love' (Aerosmith / Led Zeppelin)

Steven Tyler

Ron Wood

Nuno Bettencourt

Tom Morello

Andrew Watt

Rudy Sarzo

Chad Smith