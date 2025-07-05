All Supergroups at Ozzy + Black Sabbath Farewell Show – Who’s in Them + What They Played
Here are all the supergroups at the Ozzy Osbourne + Black Sabbath farewell show, who's in them and what they played.
The massive "Back to the Beginning" concert is happening today (July 5) at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. It marks Osbourne and Black Sabbath's last-ever performance, and there's a star-studded lineup of artists playing to send them off.
Among the bands performing are a plethora of individual musicians joining together for supergroup performances. We're updating this post live as the performances happen so you can see which artists are playing which songs.
Each supergroup is listed below, as well as which song they played and who took part in it. The covers of Osbourne songs are noted, and the rest are covers of Black Sabbath songs.
Supergroup 1 - 'The Ultimate Sin' (Osbourne Cover)
Lzzy Hale
Jake E. Lee
Mike Bordin
David Ellefson
Adam Wakeman
Nuno Bettencourt
Supergroup 2 - 'Shot in the Dark' (Osbourne Cover)
David Draiman
Jake E. Lee
David Ellefson
Mike Bordin
Adam Wakeman
Supergroup 3 - 'Sweet Leaf'
David Draiman
Scott Ian
Nuno Bettencourt
David Ellefson
Mike Bordin
Supergroup 4 - 'Believer' (Osbourne Cover)
Whitfield Crane
Frank Bello
II (Sleep Token)
Nuno Betterncourt
Scott Ian
Adam Wakeman
Supergroup 5 - 'Changes'
Yungblud
Nuno Bettencourt
II (Sleep Token)
Frank Bello
Adam Wakeman
Supergroup 6 - 'Mr. Crowley' (Osbourne Cover - Pre-Recorded)
Jack Black
Revel Ian
Roman Morello
Supergroup 7 - 'Symptom of the Universe' Drum Off
Nuno Bettencourt
Rudy Sarzo
Travis Barker
Chad Smith
Danny Carey
Supergroup 7 - 'Breaking the Law' (Judas Priest cover)
Billy Corgan
Tom Morello
KK Downing
Adam Jones
Rudy Sarzo
Danny Carey
Supergroup 8 - 'Snowblind'
Billy Corgan
Tom Morello
KK Downing
Adam Jones
Adam Wakerman
Rudy Sarzo
Danny Carey
Supergroup 9 - 'Flying High Again' (Osbourne Cover)
Sammy Hagar
Nuno Bettencourt
Adam Wakerman
Rudy Sarzo
Danny Carey
Supergroup 10 - 'Rock Candy' (Montrose Cover)
Sammy Hagar
Nuno Bettencourt
Adam Wakerman
Rudy Sarzo
Travis Barker
Supergroup 11 - 'Bark at the Moon' (Osbourne Cover)
Papa V Perpetua
Vernon Reid
Nuno Bettencourt
Adam Wakeman
Rudy Sarzo
Travis Barker
Supergroup 12 - 'Train Kept A Rollin'' (Aerosmith)
Steven Tyler
Ron Wood
Nuno Bettencourt
Tom Morello
Andrew Watt
Rudy Sarzo
Travis Barker
Supergroup 13 - 'Walk This Way / Whole Lotta Love' (Aerosmith / Led Zeppelin)
Steven Tyler
Ron Wood
Nuno Bettencourt
Tom Morello
Andrew Watt
Rudy Sarzo
Chad Smith
