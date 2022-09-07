Switchfoot took inspiration from rock artists as far apart as The Beach Boys and Black Flag in making their first-ever holiday album, this is our Christmas album.

The matter-of-factly titled set arrives just in time for the 2022 Yuletide season on Nov. 4.

Switchfoot, the hit-making California alt-rock act behind early-2000s earworms such as "Meant to Live" and "Stars," have also revealed a U.S. holiday tour to accompany the album. The Jon Foreman-fronted outfit announced both on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Get Switchfoot concert tickets here.

See the album art, track list and tour dates below.

"Christmas is an emotional treasure chest for a songwriter to pull from," Foreman says. "It's a season stretched tight with contradictions — celebrating the free gifts of love and grace with an outburst of materialist capitalist consumption."

The season is an "emotional roller coaster of family and friends, hopes and scars," the lead singer adds, "bringing out the worst and the best in all of us."

Switchfoot holiday tickets go on sale this Friday (Sept. 9). Get more info here. Switchfoot's latest original album is 2021's interrobang. Earlier this year, they toured with Collective Soul.

Switchfoot, this is our Christmas album Artwork + Track Listing

Switchfoot Christmas album artwork Switchfoot / Shore Fire Media loading...

1. "California Christmas"

2. "Looking for Christmas"

3. "Christmas Time Is Here"

4. "Scrappy Little Christmas Tree"

5. "Silent Night/It Came Upon a Midnight Clear"

6. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day"

7. "Midlife Christmas"

8. "Interlude (Everybody Knows a Turkey)"

9. "The Christmas Song"

10. "New Year's Day"

11. "O Little Town of Bethlehem"

Switchfoot Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Switchfoot 2022 Christmas tour admat Switchfoot / Shore Fire Media loading...

Nov. 26 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Civic Auditorium

Nov. 27 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Smith Concert Hall

Nov. 29 – Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center

Dec. 1 – Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater

Dec. 2 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

Dec. 3 – Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts

Dec. 4 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak

Dec. 6 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander PAC

Dec. 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ Motor City Casino

Dec. 9 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Dec. 10 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Dec. 11 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Dec. 14 – Redding, Calif. @ Cascade Theatre

Dec. 15 – Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre

Dec. 16 – Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre

Dec. 17 – Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove

Dec. 18 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Ikeda Theatre