Collective Soul + Switchfoot Team Up for 40-Date Summer 2022 Tour
There's a lot of great rock history combined as Collective Soul and Switchfoot will team up for a rather extensive 40-date summer tour. The two bands will be hitting the road with a run that starts off July 15 in Gary, Indiana, and continues through to Sept. 24 finale in San Antonio, Texas. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.
For Collective Soul, they didn't let the pandemic end their 26-year tradition of non-stop touring. That's put them in prime position to return to the road in 2022 without any rust to shed, ready to rock a set full of fan favorites. This comes as the band continues to support their 2019 album, Blood, which is available in both streaming and physical formats. Collective Soul are also selling a collaborative lyrical "tree-shirt" with eco-lifestyle brand One Golden Thread that is available here with a portion of the T-shirt proceeds going to benefit Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Switchfoot, meanwhile, are touring in support of their 12th studio album, Interrobang, which is available to stream or purchase in physical form here.
Collective Soul's Ed Roland says. “It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”
Switchfoot singer/guitarist Jon Foreman adds. “Been fans of COLLECTIVE SOUL and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”
Tickets for the run will go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 1) at 10AM local time. VIP packages for Collective Soul will be available starting today (March 29) at 10AM local time via the group's website.
Collective Soul / Switchfoot 2022 Tour Dates
July 15 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino
July 16 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
July 17 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
July 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall
July 23 - Fond du Lac, Wis. @ Fond du Lac Fair
July 24 - Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center
July 26 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
July 27 - Midlothian, Va. @ AfterHours Southside
July 30 - Grantville, Pa. @ Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino
July 31 - Hampton, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug. 2 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug. 3 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Aug. 4 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
Aug. 6 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch
Aug. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Aug. 8 - Jackson, Mich. @ Jackson County Fairgrounds
Aug. 13 - Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
Aug. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
Aug. 15 - Sandy, Utah @ Sandy City Amphitheater
Aug. 17 - Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion
Aug. 20 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery
Aug. 23 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Aug. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aug. 26 - Henderson, Nev. @ Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater
Sept. 5 - New Haven, Ky. @ The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
Sept. 7 - Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Sept. 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom
Sept. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sept. 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grand Ole Opry House
Sept. 13 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
Sept. 14 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sept. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 17 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 - New Orleans, La. @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
Sept. 21 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
Sept. 23 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live
Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
* See venue website for on-sale date.