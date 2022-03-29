Collective Soul + Switchfoot Team Up for 40-Date Summer 2022 Tour

There's a lot of great rock history combined as Collective Soul and Switchfoot will team up for a rather extensive 40-date summer tour. The two bands will be hitting the road with a run that starts off July 15 in Gary, Indiana, and continues through to Sept. 24 finale in San Antonio, Texas. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

For Collective Soul, they didn't let the pandemic end their 26-year tradition of non-stop touring. That's put them in prime position to return to the road in 2022 without any rust to shed, ready to rock a set full of fan favorites. This comes as the band continues to support their 2019 album, Blood, which is available in both streaming and physical formats. Collective Soul are also selling a collaborative lyrical "tree-shirt" with eco-lifestyle brand One Golden Thread that is available here with a portion of the T-shirt proceeds going to benefit Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Switchfoot, meanwhile, are touring in support of their 12th studio album, Interrobang, which is available to stream or purchase in physical form here.

Collective Soul's Ed Roland says. “It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”

Switchfoot singer/guitarist Jon Foreman adds. “Been fans of COLLECTIVE SOUL and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”

Tickets for the run will go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 1) at 10AM local time. VIP packages for Collective Soul will be available starting today (March 29) at 10AM local time via the group's website.

Collective Soul / Switchfoot 2022 Tour Dates

July 15 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

July 16 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

July 17 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

July 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall

July 23 - Fond du Lac, Wis. @ Fond du Lac Fair

July 24 - Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

July 26 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

July 27 - Midlothian, Va. @ AfterHours Southside

July 30 - Grantville, Pa. @ Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino

July 31 - Hampton, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 2 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 3 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Aug. 4 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Aug. 6 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch

Aug. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Aug. 8 - Jackson, Mich. @ Jackson County Fairgrounds

Aug. 13 - Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

Aug. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

Aug. 15 - Sandy, Utah @ Sandy City Amphitheater

Aug. 17 - Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion

Aug. 20 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery

Aug. 23 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 26 - Henderson, Nev. @ Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater

Sept. 5 - New Haven, Ky. @ The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing

Sept. 7 - Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Sept. 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom

Sept. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grand Ole Opry House

Sept. 13 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

Sept. 14 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sept. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 17 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 - New Orleans, La. @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

Sept. 21 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Sept. 23 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

* See venue website for on-sale date.

Collective Soul Collective Soul loading...