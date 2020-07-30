Syfy is launching "Metal Crush Mondays" in August. One day a week, some bonafide stars of hard rock and heavy metal will appear between some decidedly "metal" movies on the science fiction television channel.

That means fans who love metal and sci-fi flicks can tune in to see members of Slipknot, Korn, Anthrax, In This Moment, Sevendust and more. The month-long feature will have the rockers chatting with Syfy Wire's Whitney Moore in the middle of movies such as Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Anaconda.

As Syfy Wire Senior Vice President and metal aficionado Sandy Deane explained in a press release on Wednesday (July 29), "We know there's a natural connection between fans of metal and genre. Syfy is bringing both together in a way that may seem surprising to some, but makes perfect sense to us."

Other movies on the docket include Lake Placid and Underworld: Blood Wars. Further, viewers can visit SyFy Wire's YouTube page after each program to listen to a limited podcast series that will feature full conversations with each artist about their favorite sci-fi and horror films, among other topics.

In addition to host Moore, who's done work for MetalSucks and DC Comics, "Metal Crush Mondays" features writing and production from audio-video extraordinaire Mark Strigl of the Talking Metal podcast.

Below, see the full "Metal Crush Mondays" schedule and roster of guests after a quick teaser video for the first Monday's showing. Metal fans and movie lovers alike won't want to miss out on this unique television experience.

Syfy Wire, "Metal Crush Mondays" Trailer

Syfy "Metal Crush Mondays" Lineup:

Monday, Aug. 3 @ 7:30PM ET/PT

Movie: Lake Placid (1999)

Guests: Pustulus Maximus and the Berserker Blother (GWAR), Andy Black (Black Veil Brides)

Monday, Aug. 10 @ 7:30PM ET/PT

Movie: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Guests: Heidi Shepard (Butcher Babies), Ash Costello (New Years Day), Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust)

Monday, Aug. 17 @ 7:30PM ET/PT

Movie: Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

Guests: Scott Ian (Anthrax), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica)

Monday, Aug. 24 @ 9PM ET/PT

Movie: Anaconda (1997)

Guests: Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Maria Brinks (In This Moment), Wendy Dio