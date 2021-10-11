Symphony X + Haken Announce 2022 North American Tour

Symphony X will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a 2022 North American tour. The progressive metal act will co-headline with fellow prog fiends Haken.

Though 2019 was technically the 25th anniversary of Symphony X’s career, the celebration of the band’s milestone will take place just two years before their 30th anniversary. The Symphony X / Haken tour will also include Trope as openers.

The tour will begin May 10 in New York, N.Y., cross the country and loop back to the east coast, finishing up on June 12 in Montclair, N.J. Presale for the tour will begin Oct. 12 at 10AM local time and tickets will become available to the general public starting Oct. 15 at 10AM local time.

See the full list of tour dates below.

“We are so excited to get out on the road again at all, but having the honour to do it alongside Symphony X will make it that much more special,” Haken say. “We have nothing but the utmost respect for them as progressive metal pioneers and when we were starting out, Symphony X was one of the bands who inspired us to practice our instruments and strive to be better musicians - and still do! We’ve really missed the USA and the fans over there so much over the lockdown period. Getting back over there to see some familiar faces as well as meeting new friends will be an emotional ride. We can’t wait for this Odyssey to begin!”

Symphony X, Haken + Trope 2022 North American Tour Dates:

May 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

May 11 – Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

May 12 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 13 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

May 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

May 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

May 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

May 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

May 20 – St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 23 – Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

May 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre

May 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

May 31 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

June 01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco Theater

June 02 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

June 04 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage

June 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

June 07 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at the Masquerade

June 08 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

June 10 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

June 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

June 12 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

