Symphony X + Haken Announce 2022 North American Tour
Symphony X will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a 2022 North American tour. The progressive metal act will co-headline with fellow prog fiends Haken.
Though 2019 was technically the 25th anniversary of Symphony X’s career, the celebration of the band’s milestone will take place just two years before their 30th anniversary. The Symphony X / Haken tour will also include Trope as openers.
The tour will begin May 10 in New York, N.Y., cross the country and loop back to the east coast, finishing up on June 12 in Montclair, N.J. Presale for the tour will begin Oct. 12 at 10AM local time and tickets will become available to the general public starting Oct. 15 at 10AM local time.
See the full list of tour dates below.
“We are so excited to get out on the road again at all, but having the honour to do it alongside Symphony X will make it that much more special,” Haken say. “We have nothing but the utmost respect for them as progressive metal pioneers and when we were starting out, Symphony X was one of the bands who inspired us to practice our instruments and strive to be better musicians - and still do! We’ve really missed the USA and the fans over there so much over the lockdown period. Getting back over there to see some familiar faces as well as meeting new friends will be an emotional ride. We can’t wait for this Odyssey to begin!”
Symphony X, Haken + Trope 2022 North American Tour Dates:
May 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
May 11 – Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
May 12 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 13 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell
May 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
May 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
May 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre
May 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Park West
May 20 – St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
May 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 23 – Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
May 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
May 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre
May 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
May 29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
May 31 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
June 01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco Theater
June 02 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
June 04 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage
June 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
June 07 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at the Masquerade
June 08 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
June 10 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
June 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
June 12 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater