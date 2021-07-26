Watch Taylor Hawkins Front Foo Fighters on Andy Gibb Disco Cover

While much has been made of Dave Grohl reaching into his falsetto to cover the Bee Gees on Foo Fighters new Hail Satin EP, drummer Taylor Hawkins vocal contributions should not be overlooked either. A new performance video has surfaced of Hawkins fronting the group for their cover of Andy Gibb's chart-topping 1978 disco hit "Shadow Dancing."

While Grohl is the band's lead singer, Hawkins has occasionally taken lead vocals on songs for the group and has fronted his own band the Coattail Riders on albums in recent years.

The Foo Fighters have made the most of their disco covers set, making sure to cover the entire Gibb family not only covering the Bee Gees but the sibling band's brother Andy Gibb who had a successful string of hits on his own in the '70s. The new EP was released on vinyl for Record Store Day and has been streaming online.

You can pick up the set at this location, while the band has also designed their own Hail Satin merch as well that you can look into here.

Given the band's penchant for adding covers to their extensive live shows, it's likely that at least a few of the disco covers could make their ways into sets. Look for the band on tour at these stops.

Foo Fighters ‘Shadow Dancing’ (Andy Gibb Cover)