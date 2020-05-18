Taylor Momsen + Matt Cameron Cover Soundgarden on Anniversary of Chris Cornell’s Death

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen has expressed her love and admiration for Soundgarden on multiple occasions and on the third anniversary of Chris Cornell's death, she's teamed up with Soundgarden's Matt Cameron to perform a cover of "Halfway There."

Momsen and her band The Pretty Reckless had opened for Soundgarden on the band's final tour before Cornell's death and delivered an emotional acoustic performance of Audioslave's "Like a Stone" on tour in New Jersey the day after Cornell's passing. Momsen also joined the members of Soundgarden during their performance at the 2019 concert event saluting Cornell's legacy, performing "Rusty Cage" and "Drawing Flies" with the band.

Last fall it was revealed that Matt Cameron had been spending time in the studio with The Pretty Reckless. Momsen posted an update stating, "Wait til you hear this," referring to the band's forthcoming album.

For the latest team-up, Cameron sheds his traditional drums, picking up guitar to accompany Momsen and lend harmonizing vocals to "Halfway There." The track initially appeared on Soundgarden's 2012 reunion album, King Animal.

Today (May 18) marks the third anniversary of Cornell's death.