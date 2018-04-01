Rock vet and NRA board member Ted Nugent has voiced his opinion on the recent March for Our Lives, which was initiated by students in the wake of the mass shooting at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Fla. Appearing on the Joe Pags Show, Nugent weighed in, voicing his opinion on what he feels is an attack on the National Rifle Association and the second amendment right to bear arms.

"The level of ignorance goes beyond stupidity," stated Nugent, backing the NRA adding, "Again, the National Rifle Association are a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given Constitutionally-guaranteed right to keep and bear arms. We have no blood on our hands. No NRA member have ever been involved in any mass shootings at all. In fact the National Rifle Association is the lone organization that has taught firearm safety in schools, and for law enforcement, and for military, and for childrens' organizations and family organizations around the country for 100 years."

Nugent went on to express how he felt that the students protesting had been fed lies, explaining, "The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies."

He continued, "I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless. To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well known predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul."