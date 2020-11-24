Ted Nugent: The Election Was a Fraud, Dead People Voted

Ted Nugent is quite the radical supporter of Donald Trump. Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election earlier this month, but Nugent believes the election was a fraud, especially because "a lot of dead people voted."

In a new episode of his Spirit Campfire show, which aired yesterday (Nov. 23), the conservative rocker offered his insights about the election.

"I've been absorbing, searching, reviewing, masticating and regurgitating. All the evidence I can find, the election was a fraud. There were an awful lot of dead people that voted. I don't have the exact number, but there were a lot of dead people that voted," he affirmed.

"There were a lot of suspicious ballots brought in in the middle of the night in giant boxes and in giant numbers that we have eyewitnesses and people who have actually signed affidavits accordingly that these boxes came in full of thousands and thousands of ballots that were only for Joe Biden," he continued. "So I can go on. I think everybody who doesn't have their head too far up their ass already knows this kind of evidence."

Nugent went on to express his support for Trump, adding that he no longer "believes in the Democrats anymore." He cited his biggest concerns as getting back in the Paris Agreement, "which means we get to pay for other people's polluting fines," and getting involved with the World Health Organization, "which is basically an arm of the communist Chinese government."

Watch the full episode below.

Ted Nugent - Spirit Campfire with Johnny "Bee" Badanjek