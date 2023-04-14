Motor City Madman Ted Nugent announced what he's calling his "last tour" in a video message to his fans on Thursday (April 13). He said he'll still play music and is currently working on new material.

The 74-year-old rocker has entertained audiences for over 50 years since his first band, The Amboy Dukes, began in the '60s. Nugent's self-titled solo debut arrived in 1975. He's since released 15 more albums, including last year's Detroit Muscle. Alas, his final, 14-date "Adios, Mofo" U.S. tour begins on July 20 in Shipshewana, Indiana, and concludes in Nugent's original stomping grounds of Detroit on Aug. 11.

Watch the video and see the dates below.

"This is 'Adios, Mofo,'" Nugent says. "This is my last tour. Now, I'll always play music — I've got new records I'm gonna make. I can't wait to unleash some."

He continues, "I've got a [new] instrumental called 'Butter Fingers' that is just greasy. You can't eat barbecue ever again adequately without the song 'Butter Fingers' playing loud next to your brisket."

Elsewhere in the video, Nugent adds, "Thank you, everybody, for an incredible musical dream. The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because … hotels are jail. A hotel room is jail for me. My dogs won't allow me to not spend the day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me."

Ted Nugent Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

July 20 – Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Ctr

July 21 – Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino

July 25 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Ctr

July 26 – Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theater

July 27 – Jim Thorpe. Pa. @ Penn's Peak

July 30 – Owensboro, Ky. @ RiverPark Ctr

Aug. 2 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland

Aug. 3 – Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music

Aug. 4 – Washington, Pa. @ The Meadows

Aug. 5 – Clearfield, Pa. @ County Fair

Aug. 6 – Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Hall

Aug. 9 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Temple Theatre

Aug. 10 – Hubert Heights, Ohio @ Rose Ctr

Aug. 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Mich. Lottery Amp.