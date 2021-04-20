Legendary rocker, outdoorsman and outspoken conservative Ted Nugent has officially tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home. After battling symptoms of the virus, he said, "I thought I was dying."

Nugent, who has issued many public statements questioning the severity of the pandemic, shared the news yesterday (April 19) in a Facebook Live video, confirming his diagnosis after feeling unwell over the last week-plus.

"Everybody told me I should not announce this - I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I just... I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck," he said toward the beginning of the video, which can be seen toward the bottom of the page.

"Today is the 19th, is that right? The 19th of April, 2021, during clusterfuck pandemic 'Chinese virus attack '21.' I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit," continued the 'Motor City Madman,' using inflammatory rhetoric in reference to COVID-19.

"Actually, the only thing I don't have is the shits," he added before going on to describe his symptoms. "I got a stuffed up head, body aches — my god, what a pain in the ass. I literally can hardly crawl out of the bed the last few days. But I did, I crawled. I don't look like I've been crawling, do I? So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today," Nugent affirmed.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, which he recently mistook for meaning there had been 18 past iterations of COVID (the '19' indicates the year the virus was identified — 2019) Nugent remains highly skeptical of the various vaccines being distributed to lessen the severity of the contagion's symptoms.

Nugent wondered aloud, "I haven't taken the vaccine because nobody knows what’s in it. Actually some people do know what's in it. If you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time... instead of answering those questions, I asked the doctor if I test positive, what will you do different than if I test negative?"

To learn more about the myths and the facts regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC website.

He then said that the doctor acknowledged he would not medically treat Nugent any differently whether he had the virus or not, but that it was "good to know" that he had tested positive.

"You know doc, I never went to college, I was too busy learning shit," said Nugent in response before asking what possible good it could be to know he currently has COVID-19.

Of course, the benefit of knowing if you currently have COVID-19 means you can take preventative measures that will limit your likelihood of spreading the virus which has infected over 142 million people worldwide and nearly 32 million in the United States alone (per Johns Hopkins University and Medicine).

After offering an update through Facebook Live, Nugent later recorded a new episode of his 'Spirit Campfire' internet show (video also below), and went into more detail about his harrowing experience with COVID-19.

"I've been around a long time — 72.4 years, to be exact — and it's been quite an adventure… But I have never been so sick in all my life… I could barely crawl out of bed. And I'm not looking for sympathy; I'm just trying to share a medical emergency during a global medical emergency, and what the Nugent tribe, what this guitar player is doing to counterpunch a COVID-19 positive test this afternoon. And it's gonna be willpower," he said.

Ted Nugent Announces He Has COVID-19

Ted Nugent Details COVID-19 Diagnosis on 'Spirit Campfire' Episode