Actor and musician Jack Black let slip on the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast that a new Tenacious D "concept album" is on the way.

Talk about exciting news for D fans. Tenacious D are the comedy rock duo of Black and fellow rocker-actor Kyle Gass. They starred in 2006's Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny after first finding onscreen notoriety with their late-'90s HBO show. They last released the studio album Post-Apocalypto in 2018. And despite their contributions to several projects since, a new Tenacious D album in 2022 feels about right.

On Monday (July 11), actor and SmartLess co-host Jason Bateman (Ozark, Arrested Development) — perhaps playing into the simpleton persona often jokingly cast on him by fellow co-host and actor Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman, Arrested Develolopment) — asked Black if he was still performing with Gass.

"I am playing music with Kyle Gass," Black confirmed before spilling the beans about the forthcoming D album. "We're still touring and we got a very big project coming up that I can't really tell you anything about."

Though it seemed as if Black almost didn't even mean to drop the news, he added — giving us the only info on the effort so far — "We got a concept album coming down the pike."

Black, known for his roles in School of Rock, High Fidelity and more, starred in 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level and will appear in an upcoming Mario Bros. film. Hear his full SmartLess interview below and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Thomas Jacob Black, a.k.a. 'Jack Black' reveals himself from behind a piece of toilet paper for this week’s rich and buttery (yet subtle and nutty) episode of the podcast currently known as SmartLess. We ask the doctor if we can sing, we pitch to Uber, and we send David a muffin basket. Happy 4th, fam!

Jack Black Talks to SmartLess - July 11, 2022