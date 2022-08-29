‘Terminator 2’ Star Reveals Which Band He Tried to Get on Soundtrack Instead of Guns N’ Roses

Terminator 2: Judgement Day star Robert Patrick, aka T-1000 in the movie, has revealed which band he tried to get on the soundtrack instead of Guns N' Roses. Here's the song the actor wanted on the soundtrack and why it was rejected.

In his interview with The Guardian, Patrick talks about how his little brother [Filter's Richard Patrick] was a touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails and because of this, the actor says "When I was making Terminator 2, I used to work out to 'Head Like a Hole' by Nine Inch Nails." He took the song to director James Cameron and "tried to get him to use it for the soundtrack...but he said, 'No. Arnold prefers Guns N' Roses', who went on to record 'You Could Be Mine,' an original song for Terminator 2."

"You Could Be Mine" appeared twice in the movie, once in a scene where John Connor speeds off on his dirtbike and then again in the closing credits. The Guns N' Roses song's music video is made up of scenes from the movie mixed with clips of the band performing the song while " a T-800 Terminator is assembled, given the appearance of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and dispatched to assassinate the band at one of their concerts.

Patrick says that the director shooting his suggestion down for the soundtrack is "ironic because Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails has won a couple of Oscars for his soundtracks now." Imagine what the Terminator 2 scenes would have sounded like if "Head Like a Hole" by Nine Inch Nails was used instead of "You Could Be Mine."

Guns N' Roses, "You Could Be Mine"

Nine Inch Nails, "Head Like a Hole"