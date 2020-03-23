Testament’s Chuck Billy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Testament singer Chuck Billy has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a European tour with Exodus and Death Angel earlier this month.

The news is especially concerning now that members of all three bands are now ill — Exodus' Gary Holt said he was "suffering from all the symptoms" of coronavirus and is awaiting test results and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll is "very ill" in ICU. Neither of those members, however, have been confirmed positive for coronavirus.

The tour, which was dubbed "Bay Area Strikes Back," was scheduled to make a stop in Italy, but that show was canceled due to the outbreak in the country that resulted in the government calling for immediate action as the nation entered lockdown. Currently, Italy is among the hardest hit countries concerning the number of positive coronavirus cases and its devastating effect on the healthcare system.

In an official statement, Testament explained that Chuck Billy and his wife, Tiffany, have both tested positive for the highly contagious virus, as well as some undisclosed members of the thrash icon's road crew.

Prior to being tested, the band took precautions and self-quarantined after coming back from Europe and have urged others to stay safe. "We’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same," wrote Testament, who added in closing, "Please take care of each other, and stay healthy so we can continue to thrash in the not so distant future!"

**COVID-19 OFFICIAL STATEMENT** As many of you already know, after returning from the BAY STRIKES BACK over Europe Tour last week, some of us in TESTAMENT have been feeling unwell and have made the decision along with our Doctors to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As of yesterday morning, Chuck and Tiffany Billy’s tests have come back positive as well as some crew members. We wanted to reach out to everyone who has been supporting us and expressing concern to inform you that we are doing what’s right, and what’s safe, and have all been quarantining ourselves since our return home; since before we were even tested. We are of course concerned for our families, our friends, our crew, our fellow musicians, and our fans. We’ve reached out to support our fellow Bay Area Bands who are also being proactive in their own camps, staying quarantined and safe, and will speak on their individual situations if and when they are ready to. At this moment we are currently focused on staying safe and quarantined, resting, getting ourselves back to health, and of course, sending well wishes, prayers, and positive energy towards our friends who are also sick. We also want to send well wishes to all of our fans and supporters in this time of crisis. We’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same. Please take care of each other, and stay healthy so we can continue to thrash in the not so distant future! -TESTAMENT

Testament's latest record, Titans of Creation, will be out on April 3 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.

Best wishes to Chuck and Tiffany Billy, the affected members of Testament's crew, Gary Holt, Will Carroll and all others who have or may have the coronavirus.

World governments and health experts are urging people to stay at home in an effort to limit the community spread rate of the coronavirus. As this rate slows, treatment becomes more manageable for hospitals facing equipment shortages and limited numbers of beds for patients. Social distancing is imperative when going out in public and maintaining a separation of six feet from others is highly recommended by expert officials.

Visit the World Health Organization's website for a list of best practices to protect yourself and others against the coronavirus.

