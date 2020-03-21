Gary Holt: Death Angel Drummer Will Carroll Is ‘Very Ill’ in ICU

Death Angel drummer Will Carroll is said to be "very ill" and is currently in ICU (intensive care unit) in the hospital, per Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt.

Just two days ago, Holt, who is currently self-quarantining, said he was "suffering from all the symptoms" of the coronavirus and has since gone for a test, though it will still be a short while before he gets those results back. In a new Instagram post, the guitarist confirmed the news that Carroll was not doing well.

"I remained quiet on this earlier, not wanting to say anything until I was certain it had become public knowledge, but Will Carroll, is in need of some massive positive vibes," wrote Holt, who shared a photo of himself, the drummer and Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda doing the "Scorpions pyramid," a stage move popularized by the Scorpions as seen on the back cover of their World Wide Live album.

Continuing, Holt, said, "Me, I appreciate all the warm wishes I’ve gotten, but I’m sick, nothing more, Will is in the ICU. WAY worse that anything I’m dealing with, by a long shot. Not even close. He is very ill. There are several of us that have symptoms and are waiting for test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone. Here we are recreating the Scorpions pyramid with [Osegueda]. Get well Will"

It should be noted that Holt did not list any potential causes or a diagnosis regarding Carroll's illness.

See the post below.

Exodus and Death Angel were recently on tour in Europe together, alongside Testament. The trek was canceled part-way through, due to the spread of the massive outbreak in Italy around the time they were scheduled to play in the country. As the public health crisis worsened, all bands returned home.

World governments and public health experts/officials have urged the practice of social distancing and have stressed the utmost importance of remaining at home to limit community spread of the pandemic, putting less of a strain on hospitals as well as saving countless lives. To learn more and educate yourself on safe practices, visit the World Health Organization's website.