If you didn't see your town pop up for Testament's "The Bay Strikes Back" tour with Exodus and Death Angel, there's still hope. In fact, Testament just announced a fall tour leg with the exact same lineup that will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada in September and October.

"We’ve all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold out shows for die hard metal fans across the U.S. and we wanna keep the party rolling," exclaimed Testament frontman Chuck Billy. So keep the party rolling, they will.

"We’re so excited to do a second leg of 'Bay Strikes Back' tour into Canada. It's been a long time coming and now things are starting to gel with Dave [Lombardo]. We will be adding some newer songs and some older ones too into the set," teased guitarist Eric Peterson.

And Testament's tourmates are having a blast as well. Exodus guitarist Gary Holt stated, "This tour has been so raging, so crushing, what do we do to follow it up? We do it again! Exodus will be joining Testament and Death Angel for another round of 'The Bay Strikes Back' tour in the U.S.! Hitting some major markets and also Canada! More Brutality on tap for all, come join the violence!"

And Death Angel's Mark Osegueda added, “I can’t begin to tell all of you how excited Death Angel is that this AMAZING tour has been extended with a second leg of North American dates! Night after night all three bands see how amazing the crowd reactions have been and we as band members are also so appreciative that we’re back doing what we love doing most of all! Playing music and exchanging energy with the most passionate fans of all! Thrash Metal Fans! 'The Bay Strike Back' tour is extending its endless reach! See you on the road!!”

The current tour leg is going strong with dates booked through May 25 in Sacramento, California, and you can find all their scheduled shows and ticketing info via the Testament website. The band will also venture to Europe this summer for dates in July and August, before returning stateside in September to kick off the next leg.

That fall tour leg actually starts on Sept. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, with shows currently booked through Oct. 15 in San Jose, California, and the bands will have a significant presence in Canada on the newly announced run as well. See all the listed stops below.

For Testament, the shows are providing a much welcome reunion with drummer Dave Lombardo. Chuck Billy explains, “I’ll state the obvious, We are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo. Dave added immense power when he joined the band for The Gathering, and we are ecstatic to see what new flavor he will bring back to Testament.”

Lombardo added, "This is a long-awaited reunion that was bound to happen. Once upon a time, we created a thrash masterpiece. I have no doubt that our musical chemistry will pick up exactly where we left off. I love the Testament family and am very excited to be joining them once again. Pure brutality awaits."

Peterson concludes, “Having Dave Lombardo join us again feels like we are picking up where unfinished business had left off. There is a silver lining to every cloud and working again with Dave calls for us to celebrate with our horns held high!"

Testament / Exodus / Death Angel "The Bay Strikes Back" Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Sept. 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Sept. 12 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion

Sept. 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman

Sept. 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sept. 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 18 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Sept. 21 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Sept. 22 - Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Sept. 23 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Sept. 26 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

Sept. 27 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Sept. 28 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Sept. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Oct. 1 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Oct. 3 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Oct. 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Oct. 6 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 8 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore

Oct. 12 - Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Ventura Theater

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 14 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

Oct. 15 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic