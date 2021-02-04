You Should Listen to Tetrarch’s New Song ‘You Never Listen’

Tetrarch, who released their debut album, Freak, in 2017, have just announced their second record, Unstable, will be released on April 30. The group teased what was to come last year with the song, "I'm Not Right," and have just released a music video for the follow-up single, "You Never Listen."

The song is built around undulating, downtuned rhythms and a fluid drum beat that helps blur the line between modern day hard rock and industrialized heavy metal. Is djentrock a thing? It's about to be with this futurist twist Tetrarch employ on their latest song.

"'You Never Listen' is for anybody who has struggled or is struggling through a broken relationship – whether it be with a family member, friend, significant other, or even with themselves. So many times, we find that people we once were close with or felt like we knew well show a darker and different side of themselves that forces us apart. ‘You Never Listen’ is about having the strength to say enough is enough and to rid yourself of those toxic situations," said frontman and guitarist Josh Fore.

"We wanted to do something unexpected and approach the song from a different lens," said Diamond Rowe of the "You Never Listen" video. "Conceptually, the video follows a young kid who is obviously living in a bad situation in a messed-up home. Throughout the video, the kid deals with the inner voices and visions in his head, represented by the band members appearing and disappearing, as he struggles to understand what’s real and what isn’t. As the song ramps up, we wanted to portray the kid as telling those voices to shut up as he takes control and rids himself of the negative energy around him."

Regarding what to expect from the Unstable record, the guitarist explained, "The album has an overall theme of self-reflection and really looking at the relationships or parts of yourself/your life that you don’t like and getting out of those situations. It’s an angsty record. Musically, we were not timid in showing that we refuse to be boxed in as artists, and I think we really came out swinging with showing the world the type of band that we want to be. Freak did great for us and showed us that the music we were making was something that people wanted to hear, and that gave us the confidence to write and record this beast of an album."

Watch the music video for "You Never Listen" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. You can view the complete track listing and Unstable album art beneath the video player as well. To pre-order the record, which comes out on Napalm Records, head here.

Tetrarch, "You Never Listen" Lyrics

I can’t believe this is where we are

You never listen

I never thought we could fall this far

I never listened There’s something I’ve been needing to say

I’m getting sick of the fights and the shots you take

It’s chilling the words you choose

Now you’re hiding when they’re spit at you I can’t believe this is where we are

You never listen

I never thought we could fall this far

Won’t change my mind

I’ll never listen to you Don’t you know that you’re a burden on me

You’re a monster I thought that I’d never see

It’s a feeling that I won’t miss

Are you happy that it’s come to this I can’t believe this is where we are

You never listen (I never listen to you)

I never thought we could fall this far

Won’t change my mind

I’ll never listen to

Won’t listen to you anymore I won’t listen to you anymore

I won’t listen to you anymore

I won’t listen to you anymore (Why are you here)

I won’t listen to you anymore (Get it through your head) I can’t believe this is where we are

You never listen I can’t believe this is where we are

You never listen (I never listen to you)

I never thought we could fall this far

Won’t change my mind

I’ll never listen to you I can’t believe this is where we are

You never listen (I never listen to you)

I never thought we could fall this far

Won’t change my mind

I’ll never listen to you I won’t listen to you anymore

I won’t listen to you anymore

I won’t listen to you anymore

I won’t

Won’t listen to you anymore

Tetrarch, "You Never Listen" Music Video

Tetrarch, Unstable Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "I’m Not Right"

02. "Negative Noise"

03. "Unstable"

04. "You Never Listen"

05. "Sick Of You"

06. "Take A Look Inside"

07. "Stitch Me Up"

08. "Addicted"

09. "Pushed Down"

10. "Trust Me"