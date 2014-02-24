The 10th Anniversary…

Celebrate the TENTH anniversary of Aftershock Festival with four jam-packed days at the West Coast’s BIGGEST rock festival, Oct. 6-9!

Aftershock 2022 will feature four stages with headlining performances by Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, KISS, Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Papa Roach and Shinedown, along with Evanescence, Lamb of God, A Day To Remember, Bring Me the Horizon and 75+ more of your favorite artists. You WON’T want to miss this festival.

