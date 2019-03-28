Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl are about to expand their world beyond their "perfect circle." The two musicians have formed a new group called the Beta Machine and the band is debuting their new song "Precious Design" exclusively right here at Loudwire before tomorrow's (March 29) release of their Intruder studio album.

The A Perfect Circle pair are joined on the Beta Machine's full-length debut by vocalist Claire Acey (of Nightmare of the Cat) and guitarist and keyboardist Nicholas Perez. The song itself starts with McJunkins' killer low end licks and picks up steam with Friedl's catchy drum beat, while Perez's string-like keyboard work comes to prominence later in the song. Pulling it all together, Acey joins with McJunkins to provide the song's soul and weight.

“'Precious Design' could be taken as an anti anthem of sorts. Dancing around themes of addiction but in a way that doesn't condemn the addict but takes them in your arms and holds on tight," says McJunkins of the track.

As stated prior, the track is featured on their new album The Intruder, which arrives tomorrow (March 29) via T-Boy/U-Me. McJunkins adds, "The Intruder album can be looked at as a collection of songs that shine a light on a very specific set of personal conflicts, self-reflections, mental health issues, and a splash of hedonism to round off the edges a bit."

You can make sure to get your hands on the Intruder album via the platform of your choosing at this location.

Having recently opened dates for A Perfect Circle, the Beta Machine are plotting their next move for touring. At present, an April 6 show at Los Angeles' Sayers Club remains on their schedule. Get details here and stay tuned to the band's website for further activity as its announced.