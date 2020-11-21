Death metallers can get in the holiday spirit too! Just take The Black Dahlia Murder for example, as the band has announced their "Yule 'Em All" holiday variety extravaganza coming up next month.

Frontman Trevor Strnad comments, "We in The Black Dahlia Murder have been hard at work assembling what will surely be the most major holiday event since Tickle Me Elmo dropped. Live music from albums new and old, skits, cartoons, Ham Sanitizer ... it's all here and waiting for your eager bloodshot eyeballs to blissfully consume! Clear your calendars for Dec 18!!! You won't want to miss it!"

The special livestream concert event is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7PM ET / 4PM PT, featuring live performances, special guests and plenty more. In addition, the band will be selling special merch bundles commemorating this special show. You can currently purchase tickets and check out the special merchandise at this location.

The Black Dahlia Murder issued their latest album, Verminous, earlier this year, and while the pandemic has cut down on touring for 2020, the band does have plans to tour the record. At present, they have a solid run of European shows booked for the first few months of 2022. See the tour dates here.

Metal Blade