A contestant on Netflix's The Circle is catfishing as the bassist in a big metalcore band — We Came As Romans.

The Circle is a reality competition show where contestants live in different apartments of the same building, and are only allowed to interact with one another through an app that allows them to send text messages and photos.

Catfishing is a big part of the show, as individuals are able to pretend to be someone they're not while communicating with each other. They use a rating system to eventually eliminate participants, which is when it's revealed through a video message whether they were acting as themselves or someone else throughout the process.

The State of the Scene Podcast account on X shared a clip from the latest season of The Circle, and it shows a cast member named Heather who portrayed herself as We Came As Romans bassist Andy Glass.

"We live very similar lifestyles," Heather said during the snippet.

"He looks like a typical band dude, but he's got the soft smile," she added as she chose a photo of Glass to be her profile photo.

Sportskeeda revealed that Heather's last name in Richardson, and that she's a 26-year-old merch and VIP tour manager for rock and metal bands. According to her Instagram, she's close with Glass, which is why she chose to catfish as him during the show.

"When choosing the catfish mask I would play as, the most important thing to me was picking someone who would fully invest themselves in this experience with me. Someone who would do this WITH me, instead of simply just giving me their name + photos. That’s why Andy was the easy choice," she wrote in a post on her page.

The latest season of The Circle is available today (Sept. 11) on Netflix.