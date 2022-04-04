Looks like we need to add a new name to our celebrity metalheads list. The Conjuring actress Vera Farmiga showed off her vocal range in rather impressive fashion by taking on Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" during a performance at Rock Academy in Woodstock, New York over the weekend. And to make things even more interesting, she was backed on guitar by Anthrax's Scott Ian.

The Rock Academy is a performance based, interactive music school run by Jason Bowman providing lessons to both adult and child students. As Farmiga revealed in her posting of the cover, "@RockAcademyOfficial lets the adults ROCK too," with a series of devil horn emojis to follow. "And sometimes, if you're really lucky," she added, "You get to rock out with @scottianthrax." In addition to Ian, her backing band also included her husband Renn Hawkey, who plays keyboards for the hard rock band Deadsy.

The triumphant song choice appears to have been purposeful, as an audience member waives a Ukrainian flag as Farmiga performs. The actress, who has starred in such films as The Departed, The Manchurian Candidate, Up in the Air, Source Code and Godzilla: King of Monsters, is of Ukrainian descent.

As stated, the Rock Academy has used professional musicians and teachers to help mentor their students, giving a hands on approach to playing. To learn more about their tuition-based programs, head here.