You can add The Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler to the increasingly interesting Dark Nights: Metal deluxe edition soundtrack. It was revealed last year that DC would pair up music with their their Dark Nights: Metal graphic novel and in recent months we've seen Mastodon's Brann Dailor and Deftones' Chino Moreno's contributions come to light. Now Butler follows with a new song called "Fact Check."

You can take a listen to the track above, which builds from a muted bass line into Butler's nimble rapping over the instrumental ascent. By the time the song hits the chorus, Butler is full on screaming, with the emotive song reaching a fevered pitch as it races toward the end.

Tyler Bates, who is overseeing the music for the project along with producer Mike Elizondo, says, "We are beyond excited to have Jason be a part of this project. We knew is high energy and punk rock esthetic would be a perfect fit for the Dark Nights: Metal music we wanted to make. Jason took it over the top!”

Butler also spoke about the unique collaboration declaring, “There is a reason why Tyler is where he is in his career and his artistry. He was one of the most enthusiastic, risk taking, boundary pushers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. He reminded me that you don’t win by playing by the rules, you win by making your own. I got all the time in the world for Tyler Bates. He a real one."

If you like what you hear, Butler's version of "Fact Check" can be downloaded or streamed via the platform of your choosing here.

Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition collects six issues over a monthly series written and drawn by the team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo. Mastodon's Brann Dailor got the music going by issuing the song "Red Death," with Deftones' Chino Moreno following on "Brief Exchange." Alexis Krauss of alt-rockers Sleigh Bells also chipped in with her song "War Cry," and now Butler's "Fact Check" becomes the fourth song in the series. You can pick up the graphic novel here.

YouTube / DC YouTube / DC loading...