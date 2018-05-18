When they're not working together on their own music, the members of Mastodon can't sit still. The band's drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor recently recorded vocals for a song called "Red Death."

The tune was written for the soundtrack to the DC graphic novel Dark Days: The Road To Metal, which comes out May 22. It's unclear who Dailor worked with on "Red Death," but the song starts with moody, undistorted guitars and evolves into a down-tempo but infectious hard rock track about using strength to right wrongs.

"When they took you away I felt like I should dig in, make sure this never happens again/ So I will use my speed and I will use my hands/ I will use this anger inside of me," sings Dailor in the first verse. The chorus is more cryptic, suggesting the character's possible struggle with mortality: "Red breaks down, nothing changes/ Red breaks down and so do we," Dailor wails.

At the midway point, the track picks up speed and surges through a bluesy, power chord riff and harmony vocals.

The graphic novel is an "epic story spanning generations and co-starring Green Lantern, The Joker, Wonder Woman and others," reports The PRP. “For years, Batman has been tracking a mystery," begins the synopsis. "He’s quietly been pulling a thread, conducting research in secret laboratories across the globe and stowing evidence deep in the Batcave, hidden even from his closest allies. And it could threaten the very existence of the multiverse."

Last year, Dailor teamed up with Zruda guitarist and keyboardist Core Adams to form the galactic synth-rock band record Arcadea. The band's self-titled debut came out June 16.

Mastodon are on tour with Primus through July 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. Then, Mastodon will hit the road with indie rock veteran Dinosaur Jr., starting September 1 in Edmonton, Alberta. Dates run through September 19 in Hamilton, Ontario.

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