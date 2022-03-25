Fans of The Gaslight Anthem have reason to be excited as singer Brian Fallon revealed that they have reunited and ended their "indefinite hiatus."

The group initially announced their "indefinite hiatus" in July 2015 following their European summer tour run in support of the 2014 album, Get Hurt. In 2018, the band played a string of shows in support of the 10th anniversary of The '59 Sound album, later issuing early versions of songs and B-sides from that record under the title The '59 Sound Sessions. But the decision to reunite and move forward rather than looking back with their career was finally announced via a message on the band's social media.

"Hello everyone, Brian here," Fallon started, explaining, "I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary."

But that piece of news was just the set up for the bigger news. "However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band," stated Fallon. "We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us." The message was then signed by Fallon along with Benny Horovitz, Alex Rosamilla and Alex Levine, showing that all four members were back on board.

The Gaslight Anthem released five studio albums between 2007 and 2014, with their sophomore set The '59 Sound serving as their breakout. The 2012 offering Handwritten was their highest charting album, arriving at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The follow-up Get Hurt in 2014 almost matched that, debuting at No. 4.

