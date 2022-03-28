In 2022, heartland rockers The Gaslight Anthem will tour for the first time in four years after the New Jersey-based band ended their "indefinite hiatus."

With dates in the U.S. and Europe, the trek kicks off in Berlin on Aug. 9 and stops at further cities in Germany, England and Ireland. A hop across the pond brings the band to 15 stateside places from Portland, Ore., to Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (March 29) via The Gaslight Anthem's official website.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

The Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus in 2015 after their tour behind 2014's Get Hurt. Four years later, they played shows for the 10th anniversary of their fan-favorite album, 2008's The '59 Sound, later issuing rarities and B-sides from it as The '59 Sound Sessions.

Then, last week (March 25), bandleader Brian Fallon announced the group's comeback.

"I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band," he said. "We'll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days."

Fallon continued, "We're also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We're looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us." The message was signed by Fallon and Benny Horovitz, Alex Rosamilla and Alex Levine, showing that all four members of The Gaslight Anthem were back on board.

The Gaslight Anthem 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 9 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Aug. 11 – Cologne, Gemany @ Palladium

Aug. 12 – Eschwege, Germany @ Open Flair Festival

Aug. 13 – Puttlingen, Germany @ Rocco del Schlacko

Aug. 14 – Munch, Germany @ Zenith

Aug. 16 – Bremen, Germany @ Pier2

Aug. 18 – London, England @ OVO Wembley

Aug. 19 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

Aug. 20 – Edinburgh, England @ O2 Academy

Aug. 21 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy

Aug. 23 – Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

Aug. 24 – Belfast, N. Ireland @ Telegraph

Sept. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland *

Sept. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox *

Sept. 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic *

Sept. 17 – Hollywood, Calif. @ Palladium *

Sept. 18 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee *

Sept. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union *

Sept. 21 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore *

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre *

Sept. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore *

Sept. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre *

Sept. 27 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre *

Sept. 30 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre ^

Oct. 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore ^

Oct. 4 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall ^

Oct. 5 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem ^

* With Tigers Jaw

^ With Jeff Rosenstock