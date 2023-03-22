2023 Four Chord Music Festival Lineup Revealed – Yellowcard, Gaslight Anthem + More

Strike up the bands! The Four Chord Music Festival is back in Pittsburgh this summer for year nine, and they've got a stacked lineup of punk infused rock acts ready to take the stage. The 2023 festival will be headed up by Gaslight Anthem and Yellowcard, with the latter band set to revisit their breakout album Ocean Avenue in full.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl says, "Couldn't be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been especially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til' We Die."

This year's music weekend is set for Aug. 12 and 13 at Pittsburgh's Wild Things Park, with a lineup that also includes Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, Streetlight Manifesto and plenty more. Check out the daily lineups below.

Saturday, August 12 - Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Maine, Magnolia Park, Origami Angel, Mest, Eternal Boy, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, Old Neon and more to be announced!

Sunday, August 13 - Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Streetlight Manifesto, Face to Face, American Football, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Punchline, Sincere Engineer, SPACED, Look Out Loretta and more to be announced.

Single day tickets are going for $94, with single day VIP passes set for $196. Two day general admission tickets are $160, while the two day VIP passes are $290. Visit the Four Chords Music Festival website for ticketing info and all festival questions.

